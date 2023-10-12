Find N3 Flip: OPPO launches flip-style foldable smartphone at Rs 94,999

Chinese electronics maker OPPO on October 12 launched in India the Find N3 Flip, its second-generation flip-style foldable smartphone. Priced at Rs 94,999, the OPPO Find N3 Flip will be available for purchase on OPPO Stores, Flipkart, and select retail stores on October 22 at 6 pm. Together with the introductory offers, the smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 82,999. Below are the details:

OPPO Find N3 Flip: Introductory offers Cashback of up to Rs 12,000 and no-interest equated monthly instalment for up to 24 months from ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services and One Card from mainline retail outlets and the OPPO Store.

Up to 24 months Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financers.

On Flipkart, up to 12-month no-interest EMI and cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank.

Existing OPPO customers can avail an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 8,000.

One-time screen replacement up to 6 months from the date of purchase; offer valid on purchases till October 29, 2023. OPPO Find N3 Flip: Specifications

Main display

The OPPO Find N3 Flip sports an HDR10+ certified 6.8-inch 10-bit fullHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. OPPO said the display is TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certified for low blue light emission, which causes eye fatigue. Like the first-generation model, the Find N3 Flip has a subtle display crease.



Cover display

On the cover, the Find N3 Flip sports a 3.26-inch vertical display of 17:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. OPPO said it has optimised over 40 apps for the cover display. These apps include some of the essential ones such as Gmail, Outlook, Uber, X (formerly Twitter) and Google Maps. On top, OPPO has optimised the cover display to show apps in a 3x4 grid. For convenience, OPPO has enabled one-touch replies, speech-to-text, emojis, and typing via a full QWERTY keyboard on the cover display.

The cover display on the Find N3 Flip is customisable with up to 20 styles and three quick access widgets, which can be picked from Messages, Camera, Battery, Recorder, Timer, and To-dos. To add zing to the cover display, OPPO added eight digital pets with animated actions that react to users and their environment.

Design

The Find N3 Flip is offered in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colours. The smartphone has smooth texture and Gorilla Glass protection. The OPPO Find N3 weighs 198g and measures 7.79mm in unfolded state. It is the first OPPO smartphone to feature a three-step alert slider, similar to the one seen on the OnePlus smartphones.

Hinge

OPPO said it has Flexion hinge by using a dual friction plate structure, instead of the single friction plate of the previous generation. OPPO said the hinge has aircraft-grade high-strength steel at core load-bearing positions to improve durability and increase deformation resistance from drops by 25 per cent, compared with the Find N2 Flip.



Camera

The OPPO Find N3 Flip sports a triple-camera setup in a circular module next to the cover screen. The camera system encompassed a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX890) main camera, a telephoto portrait camera (32MP Sony IMX709 sensor), and a 114-degree ultra-wide-angle camera sensor (48MP Sony IMX581 sensor). On the main display, the Find N3 Flip has a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW punch-hole camera for video calls, selfies, and 4K 30fps videos.

As for the camera features, there is a Multi-Angle FlexForm Camera mode, FlexForm Interval Shooting, FlexForm Long Exposure, and FlexForm Time-Lapse. Besides, there is a Dual Preview window for users to check the frame on both screens. OPPO said it has worked with Hasselblad to integrate the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution into the camera system. The Hasselblad-tuned features are also available for portraits.

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset would power the Find N3 Flip. Together with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the smartphone is said to deliver smooth performance.

Battery and charger

A 4,300mAh battery, supported by OPPO’s proprietary 44W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology, powers the Find N3 Flip.