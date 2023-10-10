Home / Technology / Gadgets / HMD Global launches Nokia G42's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India

HMD Global launches Nokia G42's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India

Offered in So Grey, So Purple and So Pink colours, the new variant is available for purchase offline at select retail stores and online on Nokia online store at Rs 16,999

Nokia G42 5G

Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 2:17 PM IST
Finnish smartphone maker and official Nokia brand licensee HMD Global on October 10 launched in India 16GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage variant of the Nokia G42 5G. Offered in So Grey, So Purple and So Pink colours, the new variant is available for purchase offline at select retail stores and online on Nokia online store at Rs 16,999.

Launched in September, the Nokia G42 5G was initially offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 12,599. The smartphone supports virtual RAM extension, enabling 8GB storage space for RAM use in the new 256GB variant.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, the Nokia G42 has a 6.56-inch HD display of 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for resistance against smudges and scratches. The phone boots Android 13, and it would get two years of operating system upgrades.

Also Read: Nokia launches 6G lab in India for advancing technology development

As for the cameras, the smartphone has a triple-camera set-up on the rear encompassing a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with 2MP depth sensor and another 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with a 20W fast wired charger. HMD Global said the phone would last for up to three days on a single charge. Besides, the company said that the phone’s back cover is composed of 65 per cent recycled plastic.

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

