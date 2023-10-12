OnePlus Pad Go available for pre-orders with introductory offers: Details

The OnePlus Pad Go is now available for pre-orders in India, with open sale starting from October 20. Launched on October 6, the affordable tablet in OnePlus portfolio is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage models, both with 8GB RAM. The 128GB storage is offered in Wi-Fi and LTE + Wi-Fi variants, and the 256GB storage model is offered only in the LTE + Wi-Fi variant.

The OnePlus Pad Go is available for pre-order online on Amazon India, Flipkart, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus Store App. It is also available for pre-order at the OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and select other retail outlets.

OnePlus Pad Go: Prices

128GB Wi-Fi: Rs 19,999

128GB LTE + Wi-Fi: Rs 21,999

256GB LTE + Wi-Fi: Rs 23,999

OnePlus Pad Go: Introductory offers

On pre-orders, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards and bundling the OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover, worth Rs 1,399, at no extra cost. ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail the bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus online store, and at select offline stores. SBI customers can avail the bank offers on Amazon. ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Flipkart.

OnePlus Pad Go: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go sports an 11.35-inch 2.4K resolution display of 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus said the display is certified for low blue light for eye comfort. The tablet features a Bedtime Mode that reduces screen flickers. It has a single camera sensor on the front and back, both centred aligned for comfortable experience in horizontal orientation.



The OnePlus Pad Go has a quad-speaker setup with the company's Omni-bearing Sound Field technology, which enables multi-directional sound based on device orientation. The audio is powered by Dolby Atmos.

The tablet is powered by a 8,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging. The tablet has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB).