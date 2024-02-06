Home / Technology / Gadgets / HP unveils 2024 Spectre x360 laptops in India: Know price, details and more

The HP Spectre x360 is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes with up to 2.8K resolution in 16:10 aspect ratio

HP Spectre x360 laptop
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 12:12 PM IST
American PC maker HP on February 6 unveiled the Spectre x360 14-inch and 16-inch laptops in India. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, the HP Spectre x360 laptops have built in AI-features for enhancing performance, and security. Additionally, the laptops feature Nvidia RTX 4050 discrete GPU for enhanced graphics.  

The 14-inch model is offered in two colours – Nightfall Black and Slate Blue – while the 16-inch HP model is offered only in the Nightfall Black colour.

“Designed to meet the diverse needs of young consumers, the new Spectre laptops feature smart AI enhancements, offering an elevated experience in performance, collaboration, and security. Notably, they represent HP's inaugural consumer portfolio integrating a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for efficient AI workload management,” said HP in a press note.

HP Spectre x360: Pricing and availability

The 14-inch HP Spectre x360 laptop is priced at Rs 1,64,999 onwards and the 16-inch screen model starts at Rs 1,79,999. Both the laptops will be available on HP World stores, HP Online store, and select other retail stores.  

HP Spectre x360: Details

The HP Spectre x360 laptops come in two screen sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. The OLED displays on the laptops boasts up to 2.8K resolution in 16:10 aspect ratio and variable refresh rate that adjusts from 48 Hz to 120 Hz based on the type of content. Additionally, HP said, the display is IMAX Enhanced certified for better quality while watching movies. HP said that the Spectre x360 laptops are the first device to feature audio tuning by Poly.

The laptops sport a 9MP camera for video conferencing. These feature a dedicated AI chip for built in security features such as walk away lock, wake on approach, and privacy alerts to warn the users when someone else walks into the frame.  

With a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop GPU, the HP Spectre x360 supports Nvidia Studio and Windows Studio effects which offers various AI features like automatic framing, background blur, and the ability to maintain eye contact during video calls. 

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

