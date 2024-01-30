Motorola launches Moto G24 Power budget smartphone in India: Price, specs

Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola on January 30 launched in India the Moto g24 Power. Starting at Rs 8,999, the smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery and Android 14 operating system. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chip, the Moto g24 Power is offered in up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone has a 3D acrylic glass finish on the back and it is offered in Ink Blue and Glacier Blue colour options.

Moto g24 Power: Pricing

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999

Moto g24 Power: Offers and availability

The Moto g24 Power will be available on Motorola online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and offline at select retail outlets from February 7. As for the introductory offers, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 750 on trade-in deals.

Moto g24 Power: Specification

The Motorola Moto g24 Power sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display of 90Hz refresh rates. Motorola said the refresh rate is not fixed, but adaptive and it switches between 60Hz and 90Hz in auto mode to ensure power efficiency. Audio is covered by a stereo-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos.

For imaging, the Moto g24 Power has a 50-megapixel main sensor with Motorola’s Quad-Pixel technology that it said improves low-light performance. The dual-rear-camera setup is completed by a 2MP macro lens for depth sensing. On the front, the smartphone hosts a 16MP camera in a punch hole design.