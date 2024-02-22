iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India: Know price, specs and introductory offers

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO on February 22 launched in India the Neo 9 Pro. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro if offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage configurations. It will be available in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black colours with dual-tone vegan leather finish on the former and single-tone on the latter. Below are the details:

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Price and variant

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 35,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Availability and offers

Customers who had pre-booked the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which started from February 8, can now purchase the smartphone from iQOO e-store or e-commerce platform Amazon India. Open sale for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants will commence from February 23, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available from March 21.

As for the introductory offers, iQOO is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, customers can avail exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 on trade-in deals, applicable to existing Vivo and iQOO smartphone owners. For customers with smartphones from other brands, iQOO is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Specifications