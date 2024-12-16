Lava Blaze Duo 5G with Agni 3-like dual-display design launched: Details

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

Primary display: 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Secondary display: 1.58-inch AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025

RAM: 8GB / 6GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 64MP + 2MP macro

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 33W wired

OS: Android 14

Indian smartphone brand Lava on December 16 launched the Blaze Duo 5G smartphone, featuring a dual-display design that it introduced with the Lava Agni 3 earlier this year. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G features a 64MP primary Sony camera sensor and a 3D curved AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate.Colours: Celestial Blue and Arctic WhiteThe Lava Blaze Duo 5G will be available from December 20 on e-commerce platform Amazon India. For introductory offers, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards until December 22.The Lava Blaze Duo features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a secondary 1.58-inch AMOLED display on the back, next to the rear camera module, which offers various functionalities, including a preview for taking selfies with the rear camera, receiving calls, viewing notifications, controlling music, and more.The smartphone sports a dual-camera system on the rear – a 64MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it features a 16MP camera sensor.Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chip, the smartphone comes with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options, along with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also features virtual RAM technology, allowing memory extension by 8GB on the 8GB RAM variant and 6GB on the 6GB RAM variant. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast wired charging via USB-C.