Lava Blaze Duo 5G with Agni 3-like dual-display design launched: Details

Indian smartphone brand Lava on December 16 launched the Blaze Duo 5G smartphone, featuring a dual-display design that it introduced with the Lava Agni 3 earlier this year. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G features a 64MP primary Sony camera sensor and a 3D curved AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. Lava Blaze Duo: Price and variants
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
The smartphone sports a dual-camera system on the rear – a 64MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it features a 16MP camera sensor. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chip, the smartphone comes with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options, along with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also features virtual RAM technology, allowing memory extension by 8GB on the 8GB RAM variant and 6GB on the 6GB RAM variant. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast wired charging via USB-C. Lava Blaze Duo 5G: Specifications
- Primary display: 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Secondary display: 1.58-inch AMOLED
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025
- RAM: 8GB / 6GB (LPDDR5)
- Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 64MP + 2MP macro
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 33W wired
- OS: Android 14