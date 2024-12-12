Vivo X200 series launches with Zeiss camera system: Price, offers, specs

China’s Vivo has launched its flagship X200 series smartphones in India. The series includes two models—Vivo X200 and X200 Pro—featuring a camera system co-created with German optics brand Zeiss. The smartphones come with advanced photography features, including a 200MP Zeiss APO Telephoto camera on the Pro model.

The Vivo X200 series was launched in China in October with three models. While the standard and Pro models are launched in India, the Pro Mini variant currently remains exclusive to the Chinese market.

Vivo X200 series: Price and variants

Vivo X200 Pro

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 94,999

Vivo X200

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 65,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 71,999

Vivo X200 series: Availability and offers

More From This Section

Both Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are now available for pre-booking on Vivo India’s official website, with sales starting on December 19.

Introductory offers include up to 10 per cent cashback on select bank cards, up to 10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-ins, and one-year additional extended warranty at no extra cost.

Vivo X200 series: What's new

The Vivo X200 series features the V3+ imaging chip alongside the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 System-on-Chip (SoC). The secondary chip enhances camera performance for photography and video recording.

The Vivo X200 Pro introduces a 200MP Zeiss APO Telephoto camera with advanced imaging features:

Telephoto HyperZoom: Enables up to 100x zoom using software.

Telephoto Macro mode: Offers bokeh effects up to 20x zoom.

Additional modes: Telephoto Nightscapes, Telephoto Portrait, and Telephoto Sunset.

Video capabilities: 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video recording at 4K 120 frames per second (fps) and slow-motion recording at 4K 60 fps with HDR Dolby Vision.

Other camera features in the X200 series include an upgraded Super Landscape Mode and Zeiss Multifocal Portrait with a 135mm focal length mode.

In addition to camera enhancements, the X200 Pro is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, while the base model features a 5800mAh battery. Both smartphones support 90W wired charging, and the Pro model also offers 30W wireless charging.

Vivo X200 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, LTPO, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT 818 (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1), 200MP telephoto (Samsung HP9, 3.7x zoom)

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 30W wireless

Operating System: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15

Vivo X200: Specifications