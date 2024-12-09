Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 series in India: Check price, offers and more

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 series, comprising the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro Plus, has been launched in India. The smartphones boast AI-powered image editing tools, including AI Eraser for object removal, AI Expansion for enlarging pictures, and AI Sky for modifying sky colours in images. Additionally, Xiaomi has expanded its ecosystem product portfolio with the launch of the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers and Redmi Buds 6 wireless earbuds. Redmi Note 14 series: Price and variants Redmi Note 14 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 30,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999

Redmi Note 14 series: Availability and offers

The Redmi Note 14 series will be available starting December 13 on Xiaomi official website and Xiaomi retail stores. The Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro Plus will also be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart, while the base Note 14 model will retail on Amazon India.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a Rs1,000 bank discount on select cards, including ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Alternatively, a Rs1,000 exchange bonus is available on trade-in deals for all three models. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans.

Redmi Note 14: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP macro

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,110mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2.5x zoom)

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 90W wired

Redmi ecosystem products

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers: Details

Portable design with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance

Dual subwoofers delivering 30W output

Claimed 12-hour battery life

Price and availability: Rs 3,999 (available from December 13 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores)

Redmi Buds 6: Details

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)

Bluetooth 5.4, 360-degree Spatial Audio, multipoint connectivity

Up to 42 hours of playback

Price and availability: Rs 2,999 (available from December 13 on Mi.com, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores)