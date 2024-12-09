Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 series in India: Check price, offers and more

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 series, comprising the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro Plus, has been launched in India. The smartphones boast AI-powered image editing tools, including AI Eraser for object removal, AI Expansion for enlarging pictures, and AI Sky for modifying sky colours in images.
Additionally, Xiaomi has expanded its ecosystem product portfolio with the launch of the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers and Redmi Buds 6 wireless earbuds.
Redmi Note 14 series: Price and variants
Redmi Note 14
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 30,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999
Redmi Note 14 series: Availability and offers
The Redmi Note 14 series will be available starting December 13 on Xiaomi official website and Xiaomi retail stores. The Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro Plus will also be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart, while the base Note 14 model will retail on Amazon India.
As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a Rs1,000 bank discount on select cards, including ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Alternatively, a Rs1,000 exchange bonus is available on trade-in deals for all three models. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans.
Redmi Note 14: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP macro
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,110mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
Redmi Note 14 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 5,500mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
- RAM: 8GB / 12GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2.5x zoom)
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 6,200mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
Redmi ecosystem products
Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers: Details
- Portable design with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance
- Dual subwoofers delivering 30W output
- Claimed 12-hour battery life
Price and availability: Rs 3,999 (available from December 13 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores)
Redmi Buds 6: Details
- Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)
- Bluetooth 5.4, 360-degree Spatial Audio, multipoint connectivity
- Up to 42 hours of playback
Price and availability: Rs 2,999 (available from December 13 on Mi.com, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores)