Moto g35 budget 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs 9,999: Check features

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has introduced its new budget 5G smartphone in India, the Moto g35 5G. According to the company, it is the first in its segment to support 12 5G bands. The Moto g35 5G features a fullHD+ display and a 50-megapixel camera capable of recording videos in up to 4K resolution.

Moto g35 5G: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Moto g35 5G is available in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale from December 16 through Motorola India’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Moto g35 5G: Features and specifications

The Moto g35 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and variable refresh rates ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for durability and is complemented by a stereo speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T760 chip, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Using virtual RAM technology, the RAM can be expanded up to 12GB. For imaging, the Moto g35 5G features a 50MP primary rear camera capable of 4K video recording, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies.

Motorola stated that the Moto g35 5G has been validated by Techarc as India’s fastest 5G smartphone under Rs 13,000. It supports 12 5G bands, is compatible with all network operators, and works on both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G bands.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W wired charging. It runs Android 14 out of the box, with Motorola promising an upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security updates.