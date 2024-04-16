Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola launches Moto G64 5G smartphone at Rs 14,999 onwards: Details here

The Moto G64 debuts MediaTek Dimensity 7025 system-on-chip in India. The smartphone will be available from April 23 on Motorola's online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart

Motorola Moto G64
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 1:39 PM IST
China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on April 16 launched in India the Moto G64. The smartphone launch marks the debut of MediaTek Dimensity 7025 system-on-chip in the country. The phone boasts a display of 120Hz refresh rate, a 6000 mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation. It is offered in Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Ice Lilac colours. Below are the details:

Moto G64: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 16,999

Moto G64: Availability and introductory offers

The Moto G64 5G smartphone will be available from April 23, 12 pm onwards, on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 1,100 on HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in deals. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment plan of up to six months.

Moto G64: Specifications

Motorola said the Moto G64 smartphone is the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor. The smartphone is offered with up to 12GB RAM. It boasts a 6000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch LCD display of a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP main camera with OIS.

Offered in Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Ice Lilac colours, the Moto G64 smartphone features a 3D acrylic glass back and a streamlined camera housing made up of aluminium.

  • Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display of 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chip
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 33W
  • OS: Android 14
  • Protection: IP52
  • Weight: 192g

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

