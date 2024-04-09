Asus opens pre-bookings for ZenBook Duo in India, launch set for April 16

Asus has started taking pre-booking for the ZenBook Duo laptop in India. The Taiwanese electronics maker has scheduled the launch of its novel dual-touchscreen laptop for April 16. Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in February, the laptop will be powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. Below are the details:

Asus ZenBook Duo: Pre-booking details

The Asus ZenBook Duo is available for pre-booking until April 15. Customers can pre-book the device by paying Rs 1 on Asus exclusive stores, Asus eSHOP, and e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart.

On the ZenBook Duo pre-book orders, Asus is offering 2-year warranty extension and 3-year local accidental damage protection. Moreover, the company is bundling its ProArt Mouse at no additional cost

Asus ZenBook Duo: Details

The Asus ZenBook Duo boasts two 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen of 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and features a lightweight (1.35kg) all-metal design. The laptop is already available in the US, and the Indian version is expected to be along the same lines. Below are the specifications based on US model:

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H