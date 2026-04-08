MSI Prestige 13 AI+ and Raider 18 Max launched in India: Price, specs

MSI has launched two new flagship laptops in India — the MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M and the Raider 18 Max HX — targeting professionals and gamers, respectively. As per MSI, the Prestige 13 AI+ focuses on portability and AI-ready performance in a lightweight design, while the Raider 18 Max HX is positioned as a gaming-focused device with an 18-inch form factor.
MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M and Raider 18 Max HX: Promotional price and availability
Prestige 13 AI+ A3MG-048IN: Rs 154,990
Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ-1068IN: Rs 5,89,990
Both laptops are available through MSI Brand Stores across cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune.
MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M and Raider 18 Max HX: Offers
MSI is offering limited-time launch benefits between April 8 and June 8, 2026. Here are the offers:
Purchasing the Raider 18 Max HX and Prestige 13 AI+ will grant consumers a complimentary NordVPN 1-Year Plan (worth $69.99).
Rating and reviewing either model on eligible platforms will grant consumers an additional 1-year warranty extension.
Notably, both offers must be claimed through the MSI Membership Centre with eligible product registration.
MSI Raider 18 Max HX is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. The laptop comes with 64GB DDR5 RAM (32GB x2) and a 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD. MSI said that the Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ-1068IN is designed for users seeking top-tier performance for gaming and heavy workloads.
MSI Raider 18 Max HX: Specifications
Display: 18-inch UHD+, Mini LED, IPS-Level, 120Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX with Intel AI Boost (NPU)
As per MSI, the Prestige 13 AI+ A3MG-048IN is built for professionals who prioritise portability along with performance. It features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with integrated Intel Arc graphics. The device includes 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD.
MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M: Specifications
Display: 13.3-inch 2.8K resolution, OLED, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified