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MSI Prestige 13 AI+ and Raider 18 Max launched in India: Price, specs

MSI launched Prestige 13 AI+ at Rs 1,54,990 and Raider 18 Max at Rs 5,89,990, now available via brand stores across select Indian cities

MSI Raider 18 Max HX and MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M
MSI Raider 18 Max HX and MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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MSI has launched two new flagship laptops in India — the MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M and the Raider 18 Max HX — targeting professionals and gamers, respectively. As per MSI, the Prestige 13 AI+ focuses on portability and AI-ready performance in a lightweight design, while the Raider 18 Max HX is positioned as a gaming-focused device with an 18-inch form factor.

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M and Raider 18 Max HX: Promotional price and availability

  • Prestige 13 AI+ A3MG-048IN: Rs 154,990
  • Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ-1068IN: Rs 5,89,990
Both laptops are available through MSI Brand Stores across cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune.

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M and Raider 18 Max HX: Offers

MSI is offering limited-time launch benefits between April 8 and June 8, 2026. Here are the offers:
  • Purchasing the Raider 18 Max HX and Prestige 13 AI+ will grant consumers a complimentary NordVPN 1-Year Plan (worth $69.99).
  • Rating and reviewing either model on eligible platforms will grant consumers an additional 1-year warranty extension.
Notably, both offers must be claimed through the MSI Membership Centre with eligible product registration.

MSI Raider 18 Max HX: Details

MSI Raider 18 Max HX is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. The laptop comes with 64GB DDR5 RAM (32GB x2) and a 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD. MSI said that the Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ-1068IN is designed for users seeking top-tier performance for gaming and heavy workloads. 

MSI Raider 18 Max HX: Specifications

  • Display: 18-inch UHD+, Mini LED, IPS-Level, 120Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX with Intel AI Boost (NPU)
  • RAM: 32GB x 2 (DDR5-6400)
  • Storage: 2TB 1 NVMe SSD PCIe Gen5 or 2TB 1 NVMe SSD PCIe Gen4
  • Audio: 4 x 2W speaker, 2 x 2W woofer
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Webcam: IR FHD type (30fps at 1080p) with HDR and 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
  • USB ports: 3 x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2, 2x Thunderbolt 5 (DisplayPort/Power Delivery 3.1)
  • Battery: 4-cell, 99.9 Whrs
  • Charging: 400W
  • Dimension: (404 x 307.5 x 24-32.05) mm
  • Weight: 3.6 kg
  • Colour: Core Black

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M: Details

As per MSI, the Prestige 13 AI+ A3MG-048IN is built for professionals who prioritise portability along with performance. It features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with integrated Intel Arc graphics. The device includes 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD. 

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ A3M: Specifications

  • Display: 13.3-inch 2.8K resolution, OLED, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD PCIe Gen4
  • Audio: 2 x 2W speaker, DTS audio processing, Hi-Res audio, spatial array microphone (3 Mic)
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Webcam: IR FHD type (30fps at 1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+)
  • USB ports: 2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen1, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort/Power Delivery 3.0)
  • Battery: 3-cell, 53.8 Whrs
  • Charging: 65W
  • Dimension: (299 x 210 x 15.9) mm
  • Weight: 0.899 kg
  • Colour: Platinum Gray
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Topics :MSIMSI PrestigeLaptops

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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