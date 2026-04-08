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OnePlus Nord 6 with 9,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers

OnePlus Nord 6 debuts in India with a massive 9,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, 165Hz AMOLED display and fast charging support, starting at Rs 38,999

OnePlus Nord 6 (Image: OnePlus)
OnePlus Nord 6 (Image: OnePlus)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 10:48 AM IST
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OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord 6 in India on April 7. The OnePlus Nord 6 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging and 27W reverse charging.

OnePlus Nord 6: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 38,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999
  • Colour: Quick Silver, Fresh Mint and Pitch Black
The OnePlus Nord 6 will be available for purchase starting April 9 on OnePlus’ website, in the OnePlus Store app, at OnePlus Experience Stores, on the e-commerce platform Amazon and at select retail stores. 

OnePlus Nord 6: Offers

  • Rs 2,000 discount applicable on full swipe transactions with Axis Bank credit card
  • Rs 3,000 applicable on EMI transactions with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards
  • Up to six months of no-interest equated monthly instalment plans for select cards

OnePlus Nord 6: Details

The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED “Sunburst HDR” display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits of brightness in high brightness mode, similar to the flagship OnePlus 15. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. As per the company, it supports up to 165 FPS gameplay on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), aided by a dedicated Touch Reflex chip and a six-axis gyroscope for enhanced gaming performance.
 
For imaging, the device includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 main sensor with dual-axis OIS, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide OmniVision OV08F lens, while the front houses a 32MP camera. The smartphone packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 27W reverse charging.
 
On the software front, the Nord 6 runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and will receive four major Android updates and security patches for up to six years. Connectivity includes a G2 Wi-Fi chip, while durability features include IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings along with MIL-STD-810H certification and Crystal Guard Glass protection. The device is available in Quick Silver, Fresh Mint and Pitch Black colour options, with AI-based camera tools such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Unblur and AI Perfect Shot.

OnePlus Nord 6: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch, 1.5K AMOLED “Sunburst HDR” display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of brightness in HBM
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: 8, 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 CMOS main sensor with dual-axis OIS + 8MP ultra-wide OmniVision OV08F
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 9,000 mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired and 27W reverse charging
  • OS: OxygenOS 16
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K ratings and MIL-STD-810H certification, Crystal Guard Glass 
  • Colours: Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, Pitch Black
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Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaChinese smartphones

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

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