Google updates Gemini with mental health support features and safety tools

Google is rolling out updates to Gemini AI that will help connect users to mental health support more quickly. According to Google, the changes are designed to identify when someone may be in distress and guide them towards verified resources, including crisis helplines. Alongside this, Google has also announced funding to expand mental health support services globally. Here’s what the update includes:

Access to crisis support

Google is updating Gemini to make it simpler for users to find help when needed. If a conversation suggests someone may be struggling, the chatbot will show a “Help is available” prompt with links to relevant support resources.

In more serious cases, such as signs of self-harm or suicidal thoughts, Gemini will display a one-touch option to connect with crisis helplines. This allows users to call, chat or text support services directly. The option remains visible throughout the conversation to make access easier.

Funding for global helplines

According to the company, Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, has announced $30 million in funding over the next three years. Google said that the goal is to help crisis helplines expand their reach and improve response capacity.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro Max on Nasa's Artemis II mission: How it made it to space The company is also expanding its partnership with ReflexAI. This includes $4 million in funding and the use of Gemini within ReflexAI’s training tools. The initiative will also involve technical support to improve training platforms used by organisations handling sensitive conversations.

How Gemini will respond in sensitive situations

Google said that it is refining how Gemini handles mental health-related conversations. The system is designed to prioritise connecting users with real-world help instead of acting as a replacement for professional care.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 6 with 9,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers It will avoid encouraging harmful behaviour and is trained not to reinforce false beliefs. Instead, it will guide users towards verified information and suggest seeking professional support when required.

Safeguards for younger users

Google has outlined a set of protections in Gemini specifically for younger users. These measures are designed to ensure that responses remain appropriate and avoid sensitive or harmful topics.

These include persona protections, which prevent Gemini from acting like a human or positioning itself as a companion. The chatbot is restricted from claiming human traits or presenting itself as a real person.

In addition, safeguards are in place to stop the chatbot from encouraging bullying, harassment or other harmful behaviour.

Google said that these protections will continue to evolve as the company refines how Gemini responds to different situations. The broader aim is to maintain a safer digital environment where younger users can learn and explore without being exposed to harmful interactions.

The update is part of Google’s ongoing work in the mental health space. The company said that AI tools like Gemini can play a role in improving access to information and support, but they are not meant to replace professional help.