close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

OnePlus Pad Go tablet launched, pre-order starts from October 12: Details

The OnePlus Pad Go is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage models, both with 8GB RAM, starting at Rs 19,999

OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus, OnePlus tablet, OnePlus Pad, Tablet launched, OnePlus tablet launched

The OnePlus Pad Go sports a 11.35-inch 2.4K resolution display of 90Hz refresh rate

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus on October 6 launched in India the Pad Go, an affordable tablet designed for entertainment. The OnePlus Pad Go is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage models, both with 8GB RAM. The 128GB storage is offered in both Wi-Fi and LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity, whereas the 256GB storage model is offered only in the LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity. The OnePlus Pad Go will be available for pre-order from October 12 with availability starting from October 20. It will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePLus online store, and OnePlus Store App, and offline at the OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and select other outlets. Below are the details:

OnePlus Pad Go: Prices

128GB Wi-Fi: Rs 19,999
128GB LTE + Wi-Fi: Rs 21,999
256GB LTE + Wi-Fi: Rs 23,999

OnePlus Pad Go: Introductory offers

Also Read

OnePlus Pad review: Promising tablet let down by limitations in Android OS

OnePlus announces Pad Go tablet, schedules launch for October 6: Details

Realme Pad 2 review: Big screen companion good for routine everyday chores

Xiaomi Pad 6 review: Good for gaming, learning, and everything in between

OnePlus Nord 3 5G review: Premium OnePlus experience in midrange smartphone

OPPO schedules Find N3 Flip phone India launch for October 12: Details here

Google rolls out Android 14: Compatible devices, how-to update, and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Sale to begin from Oct 8, check offers here

iPhone 15 series: Apple releases software update to resolve heating issue

India among top 3 nations with highest 5G base, roll-out remarkable: Nokia


On pre-orders, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards and bundling the OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover, worth Rs 1,399, at no extra cost. ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail the bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus online store, and at select offline stores. SBI customers can avail the bank offers on Amazon. ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Flipkart.

OnePlus Pad Go: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go sports a 11.35-inch 2.4K resolution display of 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus said the display is certified for low blue light for eye comfort while maintaining colour tones. The tablet also features a Bedtime Mode that reduces screen flickers. It gets a single camera setup with a centred camera design on the back panel.

The OnePlus Pad Go sports a quad-speaker setup with the company's Omni-bearing Sound Field technology, which enables multi-directional sound based on device orientation. The audio is powered by Dolby Atmos.

The tablet is powered by a 8,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging. The tablet has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB).
Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Tablets

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon