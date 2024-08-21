Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pixel 9 series: Google charger to Buds, check bundle offers on pre-orders

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are available for pre-orders on Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital. On Flipkart, there are bank discounts, option for no-cost EMI, and bundle offers

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
It is the last day to pre-order Google’s latest Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones in India. Both the smartphones are available for pre-orders on e-commerce platform Flipkart and at Croma and Reliance Digital stores. On Flipkart, there are bank discounts, option for no-cost EMI, and bundle deals offered on pre-orders. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available for purchase starting August 22. Check the pre-order offers below:

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pre-order offers on Flipkart

Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL models are open for pre-orders. For the final day of pre-ordering, customers can benefit from additional offers beyond bank discounts and no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans.

Customers pre-ordering either smartphone can bundle Google’s 30W power adapter or the CMF by Nothing Charger at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. Initial pre-order offers remain available. The encompass a Rs 4,000 discount on Pixel 9 on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. A Rs 10,000 discount applies to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Flipkart is also offering Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 with either pre-order. No-cost EMI options are available for up to 12 months.

Pixel 9: Pricing
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999
  • Colours: Wintergreen, Peony, Obsidian, Porcelain
Pixel 9 Pro XL Pricing
  • 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 124,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999
  • Colours: Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose Quartz
Pixel 9 Pro XL: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch Super Actua Display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 1344x2992 resolution, 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: Tensor G4
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP telephoto (OIS)
  • Front Camera: 42MP
  • OS: Android 14
  • Battery: 5060mAh
Pixel 9: Specifications
  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua Display, 60-120Hz refresh rate, 1080x2424 resolution, 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: Tensor G4
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 10.5MP
  • OS: Android 14
  • Battery: 4700mAh

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

