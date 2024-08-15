Google announces price cut for older models following Pixel 9 series launch

Google has announced a price reduction for its previous-generation Pixel smartphones in India. The prices are revised for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 7a smartphones. The Google Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB on-board storage, launched at Rs 113,999, is now priced at Rs 106,999. Similarly, the 128GB storage variant of the Pixel 8 Pro is now offered at Rs 99,999, down from its launch price of Rs 106,999. The price of the Pixel 8a smartphone, launched in May this year, has also been reduced. Here are the new prices:

Pixel 8 Pro

128GB storage

Launch Price: Rs 106,999

New Price: Rs 99,999

256GB storage

Launch Price: Rs 113,999

New Price: Rs 106,999

Pixel 8

128GB storage

Launch Price: Rs 75,999

New Price: Rs 71,999

256GB storage

Launch Price: Rs 82,999

New Price: Rs 77,999

Pixel 8a

128GB storage

Launch Price: Rs 52,999

New Price: Rs 49,999

256GB storage

Launch Price: Rs 59,999

New Price: Rs 56,999

Pixel 7a

128GB storage

Launch Price: Rs 43,999

New Price: Rs 41,999

Google has reduced the prices of these previous generation models following the launch of the new Google Pixel 9 series on August 13. The series includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While Google has started accepting pre-orders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India, the other two models will be available at a later date. Google has also announced pre-booking offers for both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India.

Pixel 9: Pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pricing

16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 124,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999

On Flipkart, both Google smartphones are available with introductory offers from banks on full and equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions. Customers pre-ordering the Pixel 9 can avail of a Rs 4,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, while a Rs 10,000 discount is applicable on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Additionally, Google is offering Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 with the pre-order of either smartphone. There is also an option for no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on pre-orders from ICICI Bank.