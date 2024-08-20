Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gigabyte launches gaming-centric AORUS OLED monitors in India: Price, specs

The AORUS FO32U2P and AORUS FO27Q3 feature tactical resolution switch and new night vision feature. The monitors will be available starting September across authorised channels

Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q3
Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q3
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer Gigabyte announced the launch of its QD-OLED monitors in India on August 20. The new models, named the AORUS FO32U2P and AORUS FO27Q3, are designed for gaming and entertainment. Key features include “Tactical Resolution Switch”, which allows instant switching to a 24-inch size with 1080p resolution, and a “Night Vision” feature that enhances visibility in low-light conditions by highlighting dark areas without overexposing the screen. Both monitors are equipped with AI-based OLED Care protection – Pixel Clean, Static Control, Pixel Shift, and Sub-logo Dim.

AORUS FO32U2P and AORUS FO27Q3: Price and availability

AORUS FO32U2P: Rs 134,499
AORUS FO27Q3: Rs 86,999

The monitors will be available starting September through authorised channels.

AORUS FO32U2P: Details

The AORUS FO32U2P features a 32-inch display and supports daisy chain configurations to simplify multi-display setups and reduce cable clutter. Gigabyte claims it is the world's first DP 2.1 UHBR20 tactical gaming monitor, delivering 80Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression (DSC). The monitor supports 4K resolution at 240Hz with uncompressed image support.

AORUS FO27Q3: Details

The AORUS FO27Q3 comes with a 27-inch display, offering a 360Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. It features TrueBlack 400 brightness and a 0.03 ms GTG response time, powered by QD-OLED technology. The monitor provides a 10-bit display with 99 per cent DCI-P3 colour space. Additional features include GameAssist and a Tactical Switch for adjusting display size and resolution to 24.5-inch FHD. It also includes HDMI 2.1 support.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

