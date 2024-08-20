Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Marshall launches Emberton III and Willen II portable speakers in India

Both Marshall speakers, the Emberton III and Willen II, are available for pre-orders in India on the company's website with sale set to commence from August 26

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
British audio brand Marshall has launched two new portable speakers in India: Emberton III and Willen II. The company stated that the Emberton III wireless speaker offers over 32 hours of battery life, while the Willen II provides over 17 hours of battery life. Both portable speakers feature an IP67 rating, ensuring resistance against dust and water ingress.

Marshall Emberton III and Willen II: Price and availability

  • Emberton III: Rs 17,999
  • Willen II: Rs 12,499
Both models are now available for pre-order on the company’s website, with the open sale set to begin from August 26.

Marshall Emberton III and Willen II: Details

The Marshall Emberton III is slightly larger than the Willen II and incorporates “True Stereophonic” technology, which the company said delivers a unique form of multi-directional stereo sound. The speaker also features spatial and binaural sound capabilities.

The compact Willen II has a slightly larger frame than its predecessor, allowing for enhanced bass and overall acoustics. The speaker includes improved drivers for a more balanced sound output.

Both speakers are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, allowing them to be submerged up to 1 metre in water for up to 30 minutes without damage. They also support Bluetooth LE Audio and come with a built-in microphone.

Emberton III: Specifications
  • Driver: 2 x 2-inch 10W dynamic drivers, 2 passive radiators
  • Audio: Stereo
  • Frequency range: 65-20,000 Hz
  • Amplifiers: 2X 38W Class D amplifiers
  • Playtime: over 32 hours
  • Charging time: 2 hours
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 LE
  • Bluetooth range: up to 100m
  • Protection: IP67
Willen II: Specifications
  • Driver: 1 x 2-inch 10W dynamic drivers, 2 passive radiators
  • Audio: Mono
  • Frequency range: 75-20,000 Hz
  • Amplifiers: 38W Class D amplifiers
  • Playtime: over 17 hours
  • Charging time: 2.5 hours
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 LE
  • Bluetooth range: up to 100m
  • Protection: IP67
Topics :Marshallspeakerswireless sound devices

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

