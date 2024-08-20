Marshall launches Emberton III and Willen II portable speakers in India

British audio brand Marshall has launched two new portable speakers in India: Emberton III and Willen II. The company stated that the Emberton III wireless speaker offers over 32 hours of battery life, while the Willen II provides over 17 hours of battery life. Both portable speakers feature an IP67 rating, ensuring resistance against dust and water ingress.

Marshall Emberton III and Willen II: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Emberton III: Rs 17,999

Willen II: Rs 12,499 Both models are now available for pre-order on the company’s website, with the open sale set to begin from August 26.

Marshall Emberton III and Willen II: Details

The Marshall Emberton III is slightly larger than the Willen II and incorporates “True Stereophonic” technology, which the company said delivers a unique form of multi-directional stereo sound. The speaker also features spatial and binaural sound capabilities.

The compact Willen II has a slightly larger frame than its predecessor, allowing for enhanced bass and overall acoustics. The speaker includes improved drivers for a more balanced sound output.

Both speakers are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, allowing them to be submerged up to 1 metre in water for up to 30 minutes without damage. They also support Bluetooth LE Audio and come with a built-in microphone.

Emberton III: Specifications

Driver: 2 x 2-inch 10W dynamic drivers, 2 passive radiators

Audio: Stereo

Frequency range: 65-20,000 Hz

Amplifiers: 2X 38W Class D amplifiers

Playtime: over 32 hours

Charging time: 2 hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 LE

Bluetooth range: up to 100m

Protection: IP67

Willen II: Specifications