Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen, launched: Details here

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen, launched: Details here

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 109,999 onwards and is now available in India at Acer exclusive stores

Acer Nitro V 16
Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Taiwanese electronics brand Acer has launched the Nitro V 16 gaming laptop in India. Powered by AMD Ryzen R7 8845HS series processors and fitted with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce 4060 series graphics processing unit (GPU), the Acer Nitro V 16 is touted as an artificial intelligence-powered gaming laptop by the company. The Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 109,999 onwards and is now available in India at Acer exclusive stores.

Acer Nitro V 16: Details

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Acer Nitro V 16 is powered by AMD Ryzen R7 8845HS series processors and features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce 4060 series GPU for processing visual data. The laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate and covers a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut.

To enhance performance, the laptop includes a dual fan, quad intake, and quad exhaust cooling system to manage thermals. It also features a MUX switch, allowing users to switch between the integrated GPU and the dedicated GPU to optimise performance as needed. For connectivity, the Acer Nitro V 16 supports Wi-Fi 6E, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 4.

Acer Nitro V 16: AI features

The Acer Nitro V 16 comes with an intelligent battery management system that optimises battery life based on usage. It also includes Purified Voice 2.0 technology, an AI-powered tool that removes background noise during gaming and video calls. Additionally, the laptop features the Microsoft Copilot AI chatbot, leveraging the Windows platform.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Aug 14: Google Pixel 9 series, Acer Chromebook Plus, and more

Acer launches Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 laptops with built-in AI features

Dixon Technologies to open new Chennai facility for top notebook brands

Acer launches Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop in India: Details

Indkal Technologies inks deal with Acer to manufacture, design smartphones

Topics :AcerAcer laptopGamingTechnologygadgetsLaptops

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story