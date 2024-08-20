Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen, launched: Details here

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer has launched the Nitro V 16 gaming laptop in India. Powered by AMD Ryzen R7 8845HS series processors and fitted with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce 4060 series graphics processing unit (GPU), the Acer Nitro V 16 is touted as an artificial intelligence-powered gaming laptop by the company. The Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 109,999 onwards and is now available in India at Acer exclusive stores.

The Acer Nitro V 16 is powered by AMD Ryzen R7 8845HS series processors and features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce 4060 series GPU for processing visual data. The laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate and covers a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut.

To enhance performance, the laptop includes a dual fan, quad intake, and quad exhaust cooling system to manage thermals. It also features a MUX switch, allowing users to switch between the integrated GPU and the dedicated GPU to optimise performance as needed. For connectivity, the Acer Nitro V 16 supports Wi-Fi 6E, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 4.

Acer Nitro V 16: AI features

The Acer Nitro V 16 comes with an intelligent battery management system that optimises battery life based on usage. It also includes Purified Voice 2.0 technology, an AI-powered tool that removes background noise during gaming and video calls. Additionally, the laptop features the Microsoft Copilot AI chatbot, leveraging the Windows platform.