Poco debuts Pad 5G tablet in India at Rs 22999 onwards: Check offers, specs

Chinese smartphone brand Poco has launched its first tablet in India, the Poco Pad 5G. The tablet features a 12.1-inch display of 2.5K resolution and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, coupled with a 10,000mAh battery. The Poco Pad 5G is offered in two colour options: Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green.

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 22,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 24,999

Poco Pad 5G: Availability and offers

The Poco Pad 5G tablet will be available for purchase on Flipkart from August 27. As part of the introductory offers, Poco has announced a Rs 3,000 discount for customers using SBI, HDFC, and ICICI bank cards on the first day of sale. Additionally, a Rs 1,000 discount is available for students. There are also no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans available for three and six months.

Poco is bundling a six-month subscription to MS Office 365 with the Poco Pad 5G at no additional cost.

Poco Pad 5G: Details

The Poco Pad 5G features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2560x1600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers up to 600 nits of brightness and supports Dolby Vision HDR for an enhanced viewing experience. The tablet is equipped with a quad-speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos surround sound. The Poco Pad 5G measures 7.52mm at its thinnest point, and comes with an IP52 rating for protection against dust and water. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 on-board storage. While internal storage is capped at 256GB, the tablet features a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The Poco Pad 5G packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. In addition to 5G connectivity, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

In terms of optics, the Poco Pad 5G sports an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, both of which support video recording at up to 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second.

