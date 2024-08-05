POCO M6 Plus 5G and Buds X1 go on sale with introductory offers: Know more
POCO M6 Plus 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 AE and packs a 5030mAh battery. The smartphone is available for purchase online on e-commerce platform FlipkartPrakruti Mishra New Delhi
The POCO M6 Plus 5G smartphone and Buds X1 wireless earphones are now available for purchase in India. An addition to the M-series lineup, the POCO M6 Plus 5G features a glass with a ring flash design and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 AE chipset. The smartphone is IP53 rated for water and dust protection and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display. The POCO M6 Plus 5G is powered by Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS. The Buds X1 are budget offerings with support for hybrid noise cancellation and multiple sound profiles.
POCO M6 Plus 5G: Variant and introductory offers
6GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 13,499
8GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 14,499
Colours: Misty Lavender, Ice Silver, Graphite Black
In introductory offers, both the variants of the smartphone are offered with Rs 1,000 instant discount from SBI, HDFC, and ICICI bank. In addition, the base model with 6GB RAM gets a Rs 500 coupon. The POCO Buds X1 are priced at Rs 1,699. The POCO M6 Plus 5G and Buds X1 are available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart.
POCO M6 Plus 5G: Specifications
Display: 6.79-inch LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 AE
RAM: 6GB and 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Rear camera: 108MP primary (Samsung ISOCELL HM6)
Front camera: 13MP
OS: Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS
Battery: 5030mAh
Charging: 33W
POCO Buds X1: Details
The POCO Buds X1 are equipped with 40dB Hybrid Noise Cancelation. It features 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers and quad-mic setup with AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The POCO Buds X1 offers five EQ sound profiles, providing customisable audio settings. The Buds X1 also features IP54 protection and features Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connections and low latency, and Google Fast Pair for easy setup. POCO has claimed up to 36 hours of total playtime and 7 hours of playtime on a single charge.