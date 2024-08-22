Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL go on sale in India: Check price and offers

Google’s latest Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones are now available for purchase in India. Launched earlier this month at the Made By Google event, the smartphones have been available for pre-order in the country since. Customers can purchase either model through the e-commerce platform Flipkart or offline at Croma and Reliance Digital stores.

On Reliance Digital, customers can avail themselves of a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the Pixel 9 with an SBI credit card. Those purchasing the Pixel 9 Pro XL can receive a discount of up to Rs 10,000 using an SBI credit card.

On Flipkart, introductory offers are available. Customers purchasing either smartphone can bundle Google’s 30W power adapter or the CMF by Nothing Charger at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. Additionally, an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on the Pixel 9 and Rs 10,000 on the Pixel 9 Pro XL is offered on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 with either pre-order. No-cost EMI options are available for up to 12 months.

Pixel 9: Details

The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. It boasts a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus. The front camera is a 10.5MP autofocus sensor. Powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor, the Pixel 9 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a 4,700 mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging.

Pixel 9: Pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999

Colours: Wintergreen, Peony, Obsidian, Porcelain

Pixel 9: Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua Display, 60-120Hz refresh rate, 1080x2424 resolution, 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: Tensor G4

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 10.5MP

OS: Android 14

Battery: 4700mAh

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Details

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the largest model in the Pixel 9 series, featuring a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,344 x 2,992 pixels and a refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. Like its counterparts, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Pixel 9 Pro XL includes the same triple rear camera system as the Pixel 9 Pro and is distinguished by a larger 5,060 mAh battery that supports wired and wireless charging.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pricing

16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 124,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999

Colours: Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose Quartz

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Specifications