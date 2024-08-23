Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Honor Magic 6 Pro premium Android smartphone goes on sale with these offers

Honor Magic 6 Pro premium Android smartphone goes on sale with these offers

Priced at Rs 89,999, the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G is available on its official website, e-commerce platform Amazon, and at select retail stores

Honor Magic 6 Pro
Honor Magic 6 Pro
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, this premium flagship smartphone runs on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14. It is equipped with several artificial intelligence (AI) features and tools for content generation, image editing and enhancements, and text summarisation. Here are the details:

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G: Price and availability

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999
Colours: Epi Green and Black

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is available on the official brand website, Amazon India, and at select retail stores. Honor is offering no-interest equated monthly instalments (no-cost EMI) starting at Rs 7,500 per month for up to 12 months. Moreover, Honor said it guarantees that there will be no price drop on the smartphone for the next 180 days.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G: Details

More From This Section

Secure Connection launches Honeywell-branded Trueno soundbars in India

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL go on sale in India: Check price and offers

iQOO Z9s series smartphones with Sony IMX cameras launched: Price, specs

Pixel 9 series: Google charger to Buds, check bundle offers on pre-orders

OPPO F27 5G with AI camera features launched in India: Know price, specs


Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone features built-in AI capabilities leveraging its large language model, MagicLM. Some of the AI features available out-of-the-box include “Magic Ring” for enhanced connectivity, “Magic Capsule” for improved interaction with on-display content, and “AI Call Privacy 3.0” for user call privacy.

The AI features also extend to the imaging experience. Honor stated that the imaging system on the Magic 6 Pro boasts AI-advanced motion-sensing capabilities to capture fast-paced action with accuracy and detail. Moreover, the smartphone features an upgraded AI capture algorithm, dubbed AI Motion Sensing Capture, which predicts and captures decisive moments in ultra-high definition.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000nits peak brightness, 4320Hz PWM dimming
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 512GB
Rear Camera: 50MP main camera + 50MP ultra-wide + 180MP Periscope Telephoto Camera (2.5X optical Zoom)
Front Camera: 50MP + ToF
Battery: 5,600mAh
Charging: 80W wired, 66W Wireless
OS: MagicOS 8.0 (based on Android 14)
Durability: Anti-drop display
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Honor Magic V3 foldable set to launch globally on Sept 5: What to expect

HONOR 200 Pro review: Premium smartphone experience with a steep price tag

Tech wrap Aug 2: Honor Magic6 Pro, Sony PS Portal, Chrome AI features, more

Honor Magic 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 89,999: Check specs, availability

Tech wrap Jul 30: iOS 18.1 dev beta, WhatsApp, Realme 13 Pro series, more

Topics :HonorsmartphonesmartphonesAndroid

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story