POCO Pad 5G with Xiaomi HyperOS launching on August 23: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has announced the launch of its first Android tablet, the POCO Pad 5G, in India on August 23. The tablet is listed on e-commerce platform Flipkart, confirming its Indian debut. Unveiled globally in May, the POCO Pad 5G is already available in select markets, and the Indian variant is expected to mirror the global specifications.

According to the Flipkart listing, the POCO Pad 5G will sport a 12.1-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and offer a peak brightness of 600 nits. This aligns with the global variant, which includes a 2.5K resolution screen and supports Dolby Vision HDR.

The POCO Pad 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and will be available in configurations of 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of on-board storage. It will also include a 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

In terms of imaging, the tablet will have 8-megapixel camera sensors on both the back and front.

POCO Pad 5G: Expected specifications

Display: 12.1-inch LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision Support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 8MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 10000mAh

Charging: 33W

OS: Android 14 based Xiaomi HyperOS

Recently, Xiaomi under its Redmi branding launched the Redmi Pad Pro tablet in India that carries similar specifications as the POCO Pad 5G. POCO has previously offered devices that were similar to the Xiaomi counterpart, but at a tad lower price points. It could be the same case for POCO Pad 5G as well. The Redmi Pad Pro is now available in India starting at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.