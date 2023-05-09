Poco F5 debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in India: Know price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's spin-off brand Poco on Tuesday launched in India the Poco F5. The smartphone debuts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 system-on-chip in the country. The Flipkart exclusive smartphone will be available on the e-commerce platform starting May 16 in carbon black, snowstorm white, and electric blue colour. It will be offered in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999.

As for the introductory offers, there will be Rs 3,000 cashback available on the ICICI Bank cards. In addition, the existing Poco smartphone owners to get an additional Rs 1,000 off on trade-in value – if they exchange their old Poco phone for the Poco F5.

Poco F5: Specifications

The Poco F5 is a performance-centric smartphone in a midrange segment. It sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen boasts 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and adaptive HDR. It is a 12-bit screen panel with peak brightness rated at 1000 nits. As for the audio, the Poco F5 has dual-stereo-speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The smartphone boasts a 3.5mm audio out jack with support for Hi-Res audio, which is also available over wireless connection (Bluetooth).

Imaging is covered by a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera sensor. On the front, the Poco F5 has a 16MP camera sensor. Among the exclusive features, the Poco F5 gets 2x lossless in-sensor zoom and seven ‘Film Camera’ modes in filter.

The Poco F5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 system-on-chip, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. It supports dynamic RAM expansion, which allocated up to 7GB on-board storage space for RAM use. The smartphone boasts dual-SIM + dual 5G standby, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6. It boots Android 13 operating system-based MIUI 14 interface. Poco said the phone would receive up to two generation of Android updates and security updates for three years.

The Poco F5 has a glass-metal design with chassis made of aluminium and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. It has side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is IP53 rated for resistance against minor water spills and dust. It has a 7.9mm thickness and weighs 181g.

Poco F5: Unboxing