Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Offered in 4K resolution screens ranging from 55-inch to 83-inch, the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED will initially be available only in 65-inch screen variant priced at Rs 349,900

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese electronics maker Sony on Friday launched its premium Bravia XR A80L OLED series smart television in India. Offered in 4K resolution screens ranging from 55-inch to 83-inch, the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED will initially be available only in 65-inch screen variant priced at Rs 349,900. Sony said price information and availability details of other screen variants will be announced soon. The TVs will be available on Sony Centers, besides select retail stores and e-commerce portals. 

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series: Launch offers

In the introductory offers, Sony is offering an instant cashback of up to Rs 12,500 and two-year warranty on the Bravia XR 65A80L OLED model. Offers on other screen variants will be announced alongside their price and sale details disclosure from the company.

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series: Features

The smart TVs are powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor XR. These sport 4K XR OLED Contrast Pro screen panels, supported by Sony’s XR 4K upscaling, XR Clear image and XR OLED Motion technology. Besides, there is Sony Triluminos Pro.

The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TVs boot Google TV interface with built-in Google Assistant for hands-free voice search and Google Play Store for TV for access to 10,000+ apps and. Besides, the TVs support Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit.

As for the gaming features, there are ‘Auto Genre Picture Mode’ and ‘Auto HDR Tone mapping’ features, and HDMI 2.1 compatibility, 4k 120fps, variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM). In addition, there is a Game Menu feature for easy access to gaming status, settings and gaming assist functions.

The A80L series comes with BRAVIA CORE for IMAX enhanced movies. In addition, there is support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. Speaking of audio, the series boasts Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling.

Also Read

Year in review 2022: Sony Bravia X75K to Xiaomi OLED Vision, best smart TVs

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more

Sony Audio Days sale: Check deals on headphones, speakers, earbuds and more

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R wireless earphones goes on sale in India: Price, offers

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

Dell G-series gaming laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched

Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details

Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a arriving in India on May 11 as Flipkart exclusive

Topics :GoogleSonySony IndiaSmart TVsSmart TVTechnologySony Bravia

First Published: May 05 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story