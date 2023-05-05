Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Japanese electronics maker Sony on Friday launched its premium Bravia XR A80L OLED series smart television in India. Offered in 4K resolution screens ranging from 55-inch to 83-inch, the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED will initially be available only in 65-inch screen variant priced at Rs 349,900. Sony said price information and availability details of other screen variants will be announced soon. The TVs will be available on Sony Centers, besides select retail stores and e-commerce portals.

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series: Launch offers

In the introductory offers, Sony is offering an instant cashback of up to Rs 12,500 and two-year warranty on the Bravia XR 65A80L OLED model. Offers on other screen variants will be announced alongside their price and sale details disclosure from the company.

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series: Features

The smart TVs are powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor XR. These sport 4K XR OLED Contrast Pro screen panels, supported by Sony’s XR 4K upscaling, XR Clear image and XR OLED Motion technology. Besides, there is Sony Triluminos Pro.

The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TVs boot Google TV interface with built-in Google Assistant for hands-free voice search and Google Play Store for TV for access to 10,000+ apps and. Besides, the TVs support Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit.

As for the gaming features, there are ‘Auto Genre Picture Mode’ and ‘Auto HDR Tone mapping’ features, and HDMI 2.1 compatibility, 4k 120fps, variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM). In addition, there is a Game Menu feature for easy access to gaming status, settings and gaming assist functions.

The A80L series comes with BRAVIA CORE for IMAX enhanced movies. In addition, there is support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. Speaking of audio, the series boasts Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling.