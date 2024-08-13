Google Pixel Watch 3 arrives in two sizes and Wi-Fi connectivity in India

Google launched the new Pixel Watch 3 series at its Made by Google event on August 13. Unlike its predecessor, which was available in a single dial size, the Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm size options. Although it features a design similar to the previous generation, the Pixel Watch 3 offers a significantly brighter display with thinner bezels, increased battery life, and new fitness tracking features. Here are the details:

Pixel Watch 3: India pricing Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Pixel Watch 3 Wi-Fi (41mm): Rs 39,900

Pixel Watch 3 Wi-Fi (45mm): Rs 43,900 Pixel Watch 3: Design and colour options

The Pixel Watch 3 continues with the circular dial design that Google introduced in the previous models. Available in two sizes, the Pixel Watch 3 devices are made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium.

Both sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 come with a Matte Black Aluminium Case with an Obsidian Active Band and a Polished Silver Aluminium Case with a Porcelain Active Band. However, the larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 also offers a Matte Hazel Aluminium Case with a Hazel Active Band. The 41mm variant exclusively features a Champagne Gold Aluminium Case with a Hazel Active Band, as well as a Polished Silver Aluminium Case with a Rose Quartz Active Band.

Pixel Watch 3: Display

Google stated that the new Pixel Watch 3 has over 16 per cent smaller bezels compared to the Pixel Watch 2. This makes the display on the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 10 per cent larger than its predecessor, and the display on the 45mm variant 40 per cent larger.

With the new Actua Displays, the Pixel Watch 3 models can be twice as bright as last year’s model. While it can reach up to 2000 nits in brightness, in the always-on display mode, it can go as low as 1 nit. The display also dynamically adjusts between a 1 to 60Hz refresh rate based on usage.

Pixel Watch 3: Battery

The company stated that the new Google Pixel Watch 3 offers a 24-hour battery life with the always-on display, which can be extended up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode. Additionally, the smartwatch automatically enters Battery Saver mode at 15 per cent battery and activates Bedtime mode when it detects sleep. These features help to extend battery life.

Regarding charging speed, Google said that the 41mm model charges 20 per cent faster than the Pixel Watch 2 of the same size.

Pixel Watch 3: Health and fitness tracking

The Google Pixel Watch 3 introduces several new features to track fitness data. Google said that the watch offers a “comprehensive running experience.” Users can now create a variety of running routines with timed warm-ups and cooldowns. It is also possible to set target pace, heart rate, time, and distance, with the Pixel Watch 3 alerting users when they miss the target. The smartwatch also introduces a new running dashboard in the Fitbit app, displaying running data collectively.

Other new features include Cardio Load tracking and an improved Readiness Score. Google stated that Cardio Load shows how hard your heart is working, allowing you to see exertion levels throughout the day and how they relate to your workout routine. Meanwhile, the Readiness Score now analyses sleep data, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability. Combining these data points will indicate whether you are under or over-training.

There is also a new Morning Brief feature that offers a summary of health and fitness metrics, including how well you slept, progress towards weekly goals, and more. It also shares other information such as weather predictions.