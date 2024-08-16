Moto G45: Motorola's budget 5G smartphone launching in India on August 21
Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G45 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and will sport a 50MP primary camera at the backHarsh Shivam New Delhi
China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has announced that it will launch the Moto G45 5G smartphone in India on August 21. The smartphone is now listed on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, revealing key details including the processor, display specifications, and more. Here are the details:
Motorola Moto G45 5G: Details
According to the Flipkart listing, the Moto G45 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and will support 13 5G bands for faster connectivity. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It will offer Dolby Atmos surround sound support and Hi-Res audio certification.
In terms of imaging, the Moto G45 5G will have a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor. The main camera is expected to be complemented by a 2MP depth-sensing sensor.
Motorola has also revealed the design of the smartphone, which features a leather-like texture on the back panel. The Moto G45 5G will be available in three colours: shades of blue, green, and red. The smartphone will be offered in up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration.
Motorola Moto G45 5G: Expected specifications
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Display: 6.5-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Audio: Dolby Atmos support
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth sensor
- OS: Android 14-based HelloUI