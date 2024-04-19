Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy F15 5G gets a new 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in India

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G gets a new 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in India

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G smartphone is now available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart and at select retail outlet at Rs 15,999

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
Samsung on April 19 introduced 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage variant of the Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India. Initially, the smartphone was offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM configurations, both with 128GB storage. Similar to the other two variants, the new 8GB RAM variant of the Galaxy F15 5G smartphone is offered in Ash Black, Groovy Violet and Jazzy Green.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Price and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,499
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Availability and offers

All three variants of the Galaxy F15 smartphone, including the new 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, are now available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores.

As for the offers, all three variants of the smartphone are available with a cashback offer of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in deals.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F15 smartphone sports a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and comes with a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP depth camera. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera.

  • Display: 6.5-inch super AMOLED FullHD+ display, 2340 x 1080 resolution, 90Hz refresh rates
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Front Camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired
  • OS: OneUI, based on Android 14
  • Update: 4 years OS update, 5 years security patches

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

