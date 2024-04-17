Vivo T3x 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs 13,499 onwards: Details here

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on April 17 launched in India the Vivo T3x 5G smartphone. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1 chip and boasts a 6,000mAh battery and 44W fast-wired charging support. The smartphone is offered in Crimson Blue and Celestial Green colours. Below are the details:

Vivo T3x 5G: Price and options

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,499

Vivo T3x 5G: Availability and introductory offers

The Vivo T3x 5G smartphone will be available on Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and offline at select retail outlets from April 24.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC and SBI bank cards.

Vivo T3x 5G: Details

The Vivo T3x smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which is based on a 4nm architecture. It is offered in up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage configurations. Vivo said the smartphone supports its RAM 3.0 feature, which enables up to 8GB of virtual RAM.

The Vivo T3x is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, which is said to last throughout the day. The smartphone supports 44W fast charging.

The Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo said the display is TUV Rheinland certified to emit low blue light. The smartphone has a dual-speaker audio system.

Imaging is covered by a 50-megapixel main sensor, paired with a 2MP depth sensor, on the rear. At the front, the Vivo T3x has an 8MP camera sensor. Camera features include Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Multi Flare Portrait, and more.

The smartphone boots the Android 14 operating system with the company’s FunTouchOS 14 UI layered on top.