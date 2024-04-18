Home / Technology / Gadgets / Nothing Ear and Ear a earphones with ChatGPT integration launched: Details

Nothing Ear and Ear a earphones with ChatGPT integration launched: Details

Nothing Ear will be available in India from April 29, and the Ear (a) will go on sale from April 22

Nothing Ear(a) and Nothing Ear
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British consumer technology brand Nothing on April 18 launched Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds. Both the earphones boast OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration, which, Nothing said, will allow users to set up the AI chatbot as the default voice assistant – if supported by the source device. Both Nothing Ear and Ear (a) feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology and 11mm custom drivers.

The Nothing Ear is offered in black and white colour options. The Nothing Ear (a), on the other hand, is offered in a new yellow colour option, besides black and white colour options.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nothing Ear and Ear (a): Price

  • Nothing Ear: Rs 11,999
  • Nothing Ear (a): Rs 7,999

Nothing Ear: Availability and offers

Nothing Ear will be available from April 29 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and retail outlets such as Croma and Vijay Sales.

The earbuds will be available at an introductory price of Rs 5,999, including bank offers.

Nothing Ear (a): Availability and offers

Nothing Ear (a) will be available from April 22 on Flipkart and select retail outlets such as Croma and Vijay Sales.

The Nothing Ear(a) will be available at an introductory price of Rs 5,999, including bank offers.

Nothing Ear: Details

The Nothing Ear supports ANC (up to 45dB). The earbuds are powered by 11mm custom audio driver, supported by Nothing’s Clear Voice 3.0 technology. The Nothing Ear supports LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codecs for high-resolution audio streaming over Bluetooth.

Nothing said the Ear can deliver 5.2 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 24 hours with the case. The Nothing Ear supports wireless charging (2.5W). The earbuds are IP54 rated and the case is IP55 rated for resistance against water splashes and dust.

The earbuds are supported by the Nothing X companion app for smartphones. It is through the app users can enable ChatGPT integration. The app also enables other functions and customisation options.

  • Driver:11mm
  • Codec: LHDC 5.0, LDAC
  • ANC: Smart ANC with Transparency mode
  • Battery: 5.2 hours playtime with ANC (Buds), 24 Hours with case
  • Wireless charging: Yes
  • Control: Pinch control
  • Protection: IP54 (Buds), IP55 (Case)
  • Colours: Black and White

Nothing Ear(a): Details

Similar to the Nothing Ear, the Ear(a) boasts ANC (up to 45dB). It features the same 11mm custom driver as its elder sibling. Nothing Ear(a) supports Hi-Res audio transmission, powered by LDAC codec. Nothing said that the Ear(a) can deliver up to 5.5 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 24.5 hours with the case. The Nothing Ear(a) does not support wireless charging. The Ear(a) are IP54 rated. The earphones support ChatGPT integration.

  • Driver:11mm
  • Codec: LDAC
  • ANC: Smart ANC with Transparency mode
  • Battery: 5.5 hours playtime with ANC (Buds), 24.5 Hours with case
  • Wireless charging: No
  • Control: Pinch control
  • Protection: IP54 (Buds), IPX2 (Case)
  • Colours: Black, White and Yellow

Also Read

Nothing Ear and Ear a launch at 3:30pm: Where to watch live, what to expect

OnePlus announces sale offers on smartphones, tablets, and more: Details

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Nothing to launch Ear 3 on Apr 18, two smartphones in pipeline too: Details

Nothing Ear and Ear (a) to launch on April 18: Know expected specs and more

After smartphones, Samsung launches QLED, OLED range of AI TVs in India

Vivo T3x 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs 13,499 onwards: Details here

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 unveiled: Details

Withings, French medical-grade health devices maker, announces India foray

Motorola launches Moto G64 5G smartphone at Rs 14,999 onwards: Details here

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NothingWireless EarphonesTrue Wireless Earphones

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story