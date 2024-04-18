Nothing Ear and Ear a earphones with ChatGPT integration launched: Details

British consumer technology brand Nothing on April 18 launched Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds. Both the earphones boast OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration, which, Nothing said, will allow users to set up the AI chatbot as the default voice assistant – if supported by the source device. Both Nothing Ear and Ear (a) feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology and 11mm custom drivers.

The Nothing Ear is offered in black and white colour options. The Nothing Ear (a), on the other hand, is offered in a new yellow colour option, besides black and white colour options.

Nothing Ear and Ear (a): Price

Nothing Ear: Rs 11,999

Nothing Ear (a): Rs 7,999

Nothing Ear: Availability and offers

Nothing Ear will be available from April 29 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and retail outlets such as Croma and Vijay Sales.

The earbuds will be available at an introductory price of Rs 5,999, including bank offers.

Nothing Ear (a): Availability and offers

Nothing Ear (a) will be available from April 22 on Flipkart and select retail outlets such as Croma and Vijay Sales.

The Nothing Ear(a) will be available at an introductory price of Rs 5,999, including bank offers.

Nothing Ear: Details

The Nothing Ear supports ANC (up to 45dB). The earbuds are powered by 11mm custom audio driver, supported by Nothing’s Clear Voice 3.0 technology. The Nothing Ear supports LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codecs for high-resolution audio streaming over Bluetooth.

Nothing said the Ear can deliver 5.2 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 24 hours with the case. The Nothing Ear supports wireless charging (2.5W). The earbuds are IP54 rated and the case is IP55 rated for resistance against water splashes and dust.

The earbuds are supported by the Nothing X companion app for smartphones. It is through the app users can enable ChatGPT integration. The app also enables other functions and customisation options.

Driver:11mm

Codec: LHDC 5.0, LDAC

ANC: Smart ANC with Transparency mode

Battery: 5.2 hours playtime with ANC (Buds), 24 Hours with case

Wireless charging: Yes

Control: Pinch control

Protection: IP54 (Buds), IP55 (Case)

Colours: Black and White

Nothing Ear(a): Details

Similar to the Nothing Ear, the Ear(a) boasts ANC (up to 45dB). It features the same 11mm custom driver as its elder sibling. Nothing Ear(a) supports Hi-Res audio transmission, powered by LDAC codec. Nothing said that the Ear(a) can deliver up to 5.5 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 24.5 hours with the case. The Nothing Ear(a) does not support wireless charging. The Ear(a) are IP54 rated. The earphones support ChatGPT integration.