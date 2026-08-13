Google Pixel 11, Watch 5 launched in India: Pricing, offers, specs and more

Google has expanded its Pixel lineup with four new smartphones, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, alongside the Pixel Watch 5. The new phones are powered by the Tensor G6 processor and run Android 17, with Gemini Intelligence built into the device experience.

ALSO READ: Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11, Watch 5 launched with Gemini Intelligence The Pixel 11 series also brings camera changes, including Magic Capture, Camera Looks and faster Night Sight processing. The Pro models and Pixel 11 Pro Fold additionally get HiLight, a multicolour LED system built on the rear camera bar that can indicate incoming calls and show when Gemini is listening, processing or responding. Google has also introduced new health tracking features on the Pixel Watch 5, including Health Guardian.

Pixel 11 series, Watch 5: India pricing and price hike Pixel 11 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 89,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 104,999 Pixel 11 Pro 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 1,19,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 1,34,999 Pixel 11 Pro XL 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 1,34,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 1,49,999 Pixel 11 Pro Fold 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 1,86,999 Pixel Watch 5 41mm: Rs 42,900

45mm: Rs 45,900 The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are each Rs 10,000 more expensive than their respective Pixel 10-series starting prices in India. The Pixel 10 started at Rs 79,999, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL started at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,24,999 respectively.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold sees a Rs 14,000 increase over the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which launched in India at Rs 1,72,999 for 256GB. Pixel 11 series, Watch 5: Availability and offers Google has opened pre-orders for the Pixel 11 series and Pixel Watch 5 from August 12 through the Google Store. The phones and watch will be available from August 20 through the Google Store and Google's retail partners in India. Google is offering instant cashback and no-interest EMI options of up to 24 months through HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Zero down-payment financing is also available through Bajaj Finance and IDFC FIRST Bank.

The company has also expanded its Pixel Upgrade Programme, offering an assured buyback value of up to 62.5 per cent after nine months when upgrading to an eligible Pixel device. Buyers of the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold also get six months of Google AI Pro. As for bank offers, Google is offering up to Rs 7000 cashback on select cards for Pixel 11 and up to Rs 10,000 cashback on Pro models. There are also exchange bonuses of up to Rs 9000 on Pro models and up to Rs 7000 on Pixel 11.

Pixel 11: Details The Pixel 11 is the standard model in Google's new phone lineup and retains the 6.3-inch display size of the Pixel 10. The design has been changed around the rear camera bar, which Google says is more than 40 per cent thinner than the previous generation. The Pixel 11 has a satin-finish frame and comes in Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus and Obsidian. It retains an Actua display with a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The phone is powered by the Tensor G6 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. Storage options are 256GB and 512GB. It also gets the Titan M3 security coprocessor and Google's seven-year commitment for OS, security and Pixel Drop updates.

ALSO READ: Gemini Intelligence brings proactive assistance to Pixel 11, Watch 5, Buds The Pixel 11 gets a 48MP main camera with a larger sensor and 56 per cent more light sensitivity than the previous generation. It retains a 5x telephoto camera but increases Super Zoom from up to 20x on the Pixel 10 to up to 30x on the Pixel 11. The rear camera system consists of a 48MP wide camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera. The front camera is 10.5MP with autofocus. Google has also added several camera features built around Tensor G6. Magic Capture analyses a sequence of frames and identifies a suitable moment from spontaneous action. Camera Looks lets users choose and customise the visual treatment applied to photographs.

The Pixel 11 also gets Instant Night Sight, although the faster version is reserved for the Pro models. Google's new processing system is designed to reduce the time required for low-light photography. Other camera and AI features include Camera Coach, Add Me, Macro Focus, Circle to Search and Live Translate. The camera can also be used as the entry point for Circle to Search, allowing users to point the phone at an object and search for information about it. Google is also bringing Rambler to the Pixel 11. The Gemini-powered voice input feature is designed to understand natural speech, including pauses, repetitions and filler words, and turn it into a cleaner transcription. Google first announced Rambler at I/O 2026 as part of its wider Gemini Intelligence strategy.

The Pixel 11 also supports Gemini Intelligence, Gemini Live, Gemini Apps, Magic Cue and Live Translate. The Tensor G6 runs the latest Gemini Nano model on-device. One notable hardware distinction is that HiLight is not available on the standard Pixel 11. The multicolour LED notification system is reserved for the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Pixel 11: Specifications Display: 6.3-inch Actua display, 1080 x 2424 resolution, 422ppi, 20:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, up to 2,000 nits HDR brightness, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: Google Tensor G6

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear Camera: 48MP wide with Macro Focus, 13MP ultrawide, 10.8MP 5x telephoto with optical image stabilisation

Rear Camera Features: Super Zoom up to 30x, 5x optical zoom, Night Sight, Magic Capture, Camera Looks, Camera Coach, Add Me, Astrophotography, Portrait Mode, Auto Best Take, Macro Focus

Front Camera: 10.5MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, 95-degree field of view

Battery: 4,985mAh

Charging: Up to 55 per cent in about 30 minutes with a 30W USB-C PPS charger or higher, Qi2.2-certified Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 25W

Operating System: Android 17

Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Colours: Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, Obsidian Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL: Details The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL retain the two-size Pro strategy from the previous generation. The Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro XL has a 6.8-inch panel.

Both use Super Actua LTPO OLED displays with 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rates. The resolution remains 1280 x 2856 on the Pro and 1344 x 2992 on the Pro XL. The major display change is brightness, which rises from 3,300 nits on the Pixel 10 Pro models to 3,600 nits on the new generation. Google has also added a new anti-scratch coating that it says is more than twice as scratch-resistant as the previous generation. The two phones are powered by Tensor G6 and Titan M3. In India, both are available with 256GB and 512GB storage. The 256GB models have 12GB RAM, while the 512GB versions have 16GB RAM. This is a change from the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL, which had 16GB RAM across their storage configurations.

The Pro models use a triple-camera system comprising a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera with autofocus and Macro Focus, and a new 48MP 5x telephoto camera. Google says the new telephoto sensor has 30 per cent more light sensitivity than the previous generation. Pro Zoom now goes up to 120x, compared with 100x on the Pixel 10 Pro models. Portrait Mode can also be used at 5x zoom. The front camera remains a 42MP autofocus unit, but the new models continue to support 4K video at 30fps and 60fps. The Pro models also support 8K video recording at 24fps and 30fps through Video Boost.

Instant Night Sight is another Pro-exclusive feature. Google says the updated Night Sight processing can capture low-light photographs up to 4.5 times faster than the Pixel 10, Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 series. The Pro models also get Creator Suite, which brings a teleprompter, Storyboard editing and other camera controls into the phone. The technical specification sheet lists Creator Suite, Pro Stable Video and Video Boost as Pro-series features. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL get HiLight, a set of coloured LEDs. The LEDs can show different patterns when Gemini is being used hands-free, indicating whether Gemini is listening, processing or responding. Users can also assign colours to selected contacts for incoming calls. Google says additional notification functions, including messages from favourite contacts, will be added over time.

Pixel 11 Pro: Specifications Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 1280 x 2856 resolution, 495ppi, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with anti-scratch shield, up to 2,400 nits HDR brightness, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: Google Tensor G6

RAM: 12GB with 256GB storage, 16GB with 512GB storage

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide with autofocus and Macro Focus, 48MP 5x telephoto with optical image stabilisation

Rear Camera Features: Pro Zoom up to 120x, 5x optical zoom, Instant Night Sight, Magic Capture, Camera Looks, Pro controls, High-Res photography up to 50MP, Camera Coach, Add Me, Astrophotography, High-Res Portrait Mode up to 50MP

Front Camera: 42MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, 103-degree ultrawide field of view

Battery: 4,850mAh

Charging: Up to 55 per cent in about 30 minutes with a 30W USB-C PPS charger or higher, Qi2.2-certified Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 25W

Operating System: Android 17

Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with anti-scratch shield

Colours: Canyon, Olive, Fog, Obsidian Pixel 11 Pro XL: Specifications Display: 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 1344 x 2992 resolution, 486ppi, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with anti-scratch shield, up to 2,400 nits HDR brightness, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: Google Tensor G6

RAM: 12GB with 256GB storage, 16GB with 512GB storage

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide with autofocus and Macro Focus, 48MP 5x telephoto with optical image stabilisation

Rear Camera Features: Pro Zoom up to 120x, 5x optical zoom, Instant Night Sight, Magic Capture, Camera Looks, Pro controls, High-Res photography up to 50MP, Camera Coach, Add Me, Astrophotography, High-Res Portrait Mode up to 50MP

Front Camera: 42MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, 103-degree ultrawide field of view

Battery: 5,115mAh typical

Charging: Up to 75 per cent in about 30 minutes with a 45W USB-C PPS charger or higher, Qi2.2-certified Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 25W

Operating System: Android 17

Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with anti-scratch shield

Colours: Canyon, Olive, Fog, Obsidian Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Details The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is almost 10 per cent lighter and about 1mm thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It weighs 239g and measures 155.2mm in height and 76mm in width when folded, with a thickness of 10.1mm excluding the camera bump. When unfolded, it is 150.4mm wide and 5mm thick, excluding the camera bump.

The cover display is a 6.5-inch Super Actua panel with a 1080 x 2342 resolution and 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. The inner display is an 8-inch Super Actua Flex OLED panel with a 2076 x 2152 resolution and the same 1Hz to 120Hz refresh range. Both displays can reach up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. Google says they are 20 per cent brighter than the previous generation. The outer display uses ultra-durable ceramic cover glass, while the inner display uses ultra-thin glass. Google has also redesigned the hinge with a gearless mechanism and increased the bend radius to reduce the visible crease.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold retains IP68 dust and water resistance. Google says its new glass fibre composite back cover, ceramic cover glass and new hinge make the device three times more durable than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold based on internal testing. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is powered by Tensor G6 and comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage in India. It runs Android 17 and receives seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates. Google has added foldable-specific improvements to multitasking. Apps can be placed into bubbles that remain accessible on the lower-right side of the inner display. Split Screen, Drag and Drop and Instant View continue to be supported.

The phone also gets Bubble Anything and two new animations for Made You Look. Gemini Intelligence and proactive assistance are available across the device, while Circle to Search has been integrated more closely with the camera. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets a new 48MP main camera and a 10.5MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, alongside a 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera. Super Zoom goes up to 30x. The phone has 10MP selfie cameras on the outer and inner displays. Just like the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold also gets the HiLight lighting system.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has a 4,750mAh battery and is rated for more than 24 hours of battery life. Wired charging can take the battery to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes using a 30W USB-C PPS charger. Pixelsnap wireless charging supports up to 25W through Qi2.2, which Google says is 20 per cent faster than the previous generation. Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Specifications Display: 6.5-inch outer Super Actua display, 1080 x 2342 resolution, 399ppi, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-durable glass ceramic cover glass; 8-inch inner Super Actua Flex display, 2076 x 2152 resolution, 372ppi, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, Ultra Thin Glass

Processor: Google Tensor G6

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB with Zoned UFS

Rear Camera: 48MP wide with Macro Focus, 10.5MP ultrawide with autofocus and Macro Focus, 10.8MP 5x telephoto with optical image stabilisation

Rear Camera Features: Super Zoom up to 30x, 5x optical zoom, Magic Capture, Camera Looks, Camera Coach, Add Me, Macro Focus, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Portrait Mode, Auto Best Take

Front Camera: 10MP Dual PD selfie camera, outer and inner cameras

Battery: 4,750mAh

Charging: Up to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes with a 30W USB-C PPS charger or higher, Qi2.2-certified Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 25W

Operating System: Android 17

Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance, ultra-durable glass ceramic cover glass

Colour: Olive Pixel Watch 5: details The Pixel Watch 5 retains Google's circular watch design and comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Google has introduced new colour options, including Fog, Canyon for the 41mm model and Olive with a new Pyrite housing.

The watch has a 3,000-nit domed Actua 360 display. Google has also added 11 new complication styles, two new watch faces and generative watch faces that can create different designs based on personal preferences. The main change is the way Gemini works on the watch. Raise to Talk lets users lift their wrist to interact with Gemini and ask it to start a workout, set a timer or retrieve information such as dinner reservations from Gmail. Pixel Watch 5 also adds Gemini Intelligence Proactive Suggestions. The feature can identify relevant information and present it on the watch without requiring the user to search through individual apps. A double-pinch gesture can be used to select, confirm or send an action.

Google says the watch is 20 per cent faster than the Pixel Watch 4, with 12 per cent faster CPU processing and 50 per cent more RAM. It uses the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated processor and a dual-chip architecture. Pixel Watch 5 gets Google Health Coach, which can create strength-training workouts based on a user's goals. The watch can provide step-by-step guidance for sets and rest periods and allow weights and repetitions to be logged. Google is also using sleep and heart-rate variability data to adjust workout recommendations. Smart Wake monitors heart rate and movement during the 30 minutes before an alarm and attempts to identify a lighter stage of sleep for waking.

Sleep-stage detection is claimed to be 15 per cent more accurate than the previous generation. Health Guardian is another major addition. It provides monthly summaries covering blood pressure trends, insulin resistance trends and sleep breathing quality trends. Google says the features analyse data over multiple weeks rather than relying on individual readings. The company says its insulin resistance model was trained on more than one trillion minutes of sensor data from five million opted-in users and validated against clinical blood tests. Google also stresses that these features are for general wellness and are not intended to diagnose or treat medical conditions.

Pixel Tag Google has also entered the item tracker category with Pixel Tag, a small tracker that works with the company's Find Hub network. Pixel Tag uses Bluetooth and ultra-wideband technology for location tracking. UWB can provide more precise direction and distance information with compatible devices, while the wider Find Hub network can use nearby Android devices to help locate a tagged item. The tracker weighs about 12g, has an IP67 rating and uses a CR2032 coin-cell battery that is rated to last more than a year. It is available in a Fog colour and includes a button that can be used to ring a paired phone. Google is also using Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding for more precise distance measurements on compatible hardware.