Redmi launches Note 17 5G with 8,000mAh battery in India: Check price

Redmi Note 17: Price and variants

Redmi Note 17: Offers and availability

According to the company, the Redmi Note 17 5G will go on sale from 12 pm on August 13 through the company’s official website, ecommerce platform Amazon and Xiaomi retail stores.

As part of the launch offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000 on select cards.

ALSO READ: Google Drive desktop to stop Google Photos backups on August 10: What to do Customers will also receive 5TB of JioAI Cloud storage with Jio True 5G, three months of YouTube Premium Lite and six months of Google One (200GB cloud storage).

Redmi Note 17: Details

According to the company, the Redmi Note 17 5G sports a 6.9-inch TrueColour AMOLED display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits. The display also supports HydroTouch 2.0 and comes with TÜV Rheinland eye-care certifications.