Xiaomi launches Redmi 14C budget 5G phone in India: Check price, specs

The Redmi 14C 5G smartphone will be available in India starting January 10 on the company's official website, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail stores

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
China's Xiaomi has launched its budget Redmi 14C 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 System-on-Chip, the Redmi 14C 5G offers dual 5G SIM support. Starting at Rs 9,999, the smartphone offers a "Premium Starlight Design" with a glass back panel.
 
Redmi 14C 5G: Price, variants and availability
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 9,999
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
Colours: Stardust Purple, Stargaze Black, Starlight Blue
 
The Redmi 14C 5G smartphone will be available in India starting January 10 on the company's official website, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retail stores.
 
Redmi 14C 5G: Details
 
The Redmi 14C 5G features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 600 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode. Additionally, the display is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission and flicker-free visuals for eye comfort. For imaging, the smartphone features a dual-camera set-up at the back with a 50MP primary sensor. It also gets an 8MP camera at the front for selfies, video calls and more.   

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the smartphone features a 5160mAh battery and supports 18W wired charging. Additionally, the smartphone runs on the Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS user interface. The smartphone has a sleek profile, measuring 8.22mm in thickness and is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio output.
 
Redmi 14C 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.88-inch display, HD+ resolution, 600nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB
  • Storage: 64GB/128GB
  • Rear camera: Dual, 50MP primary
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5160mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired
  • OS: Android 14-based HyperOS (2 OS updates + 4 years security updates)
First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

