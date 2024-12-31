Business Standard

2025: OnePlus, Xiaomi, POCO, and OPPO to launch these devices in January

January will also see major announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, starting January 7

Devices launching in January 2025

Devices launching in January 2025

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

The new year brings a packed schedule of launches from leading consumer technology brands, including budget smartphones, flagship devices, and productivity-focused gadgets. Confirmed launches include Redmi’s affordable 5G smartphone, POCO’s performance-oriented X7 series, Xiaomi Pad 7, and OPPO’s mid-premium Reno 13 series. Additionally, Samsung is expected to introduce its Galaxy S25 series and an XR headset later in the month. January will also see major announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, starting January 7.

Confirmed launches in January 2025:

 
Xiaomi’s Redmi 14C, likely a rebranded Redmi 14R, features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.88-inch 120Hz display, and a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging.
 
   
The OnePlus 13 series includes the OnePlus 13 and 13r. The OnePlus 13 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.82-inch AMOLED display, and a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13r offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor.

The POCO X7 series comprises the X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G. The X7 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip, and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W charging. The X7 Pro, on the other hand, would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip, a larger 6,000mAh battery, and 90W charging.
   
The Xiaomi Pad 7 includes an 11.2-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip, and an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
   
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16GB RAM, and new AI tools. Design updates include a flat frame, Gorilla Glass Armor, and enhanced camera systems. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus may also adopt brighter displays with slimmer bezels.
 
 
The Reno 13 Pro features a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, and a 5,800mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Reno 13 offers a smaller 6.59-inch display and similar camera capabilities without a telephoto lens.

