Vivo Y29 5G launches in India with military-grade durability: Price, specs

China's Vivo has expanded its Y-series portfolio in India with the launch of the new Y29 5G smartphone. The company said that the Vivo Y29 is the first smartphone under the Rs 20,000 mark to get both SGS and military-grade certification for durability. The smartphone is available in three colourways: Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black.

Vivo Y29 5G: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 18,999

Vivo Y29 5G: Availability and offers

The Vivo Y29 5G smartphone is now available in India on the Vivo online store, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select other retailers.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail of bank cashback of up to Rs 1500 on purchasing the Vivo Y29 5G smartphone. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to six months from select banks.

Vivo Y29 5G: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the Vivo Y29 5G smartphone comes equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 44W fast-wired charging. The smartphone measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 198g. Despite its sleek profile, the Vivo Y29 5G offers durable construction, backed by military-grade certification and SGS certification. The smartphone is also rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.

In the imaging department, the Y29 5G features a 50MP primary camera sensor that also enables AI-powered Night Mode for low-light photography. The smartphone also features an 8MP front-facing camera. Other AI-powered tools include AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance in the gallery app. As for the display, the smartphone features a 6.68-inch LCD display with 1608x720 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to get a peak brightness level of 1000 nits.

Vivo Y29 5G: Specifications