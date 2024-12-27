Lava Yuva 2 budget 5G phone launched with backlight design: Price, specs

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched its latest Yuva 2 5G smartphone with a backlight design that blinks on receiving calls and notifications. Powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset, the Lava Yuva 2 5G phone features a punch-hole design display and a dual-camera set-up at the back with artificial intelligence-powered imaging features.

Lava Yuva 2 5G: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 9,499, the Lava Yuva 2 5G smartphone is offered with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone is now available at Lava's retail outlets in two colourways: Marble Black and Marble White.

Lava Yuva 2 5G: Details

The Lava Yuva 2 5G smartphone features a unique design, highlighted by notification lights at the back that blink on app and system notifications, as well as on incoming calls. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T760 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. There is also an option to expand memory with an additional 4GB RAM using virtual RAM technology.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole design. The display panel offers 700 nits of peak brightness and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP primary camera, assisted by a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP camera. The Lava Yuva 2 5G packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W wired charging. Additional features include a stereo speaker system, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality.

Lava Yuva 2 5G: Specifications