Home / Technology / Tech News / 54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for biz functions: Report

54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for biz functions: Report

About 38% of Indian companies revealed that they do not have any plans to adopt digital technology for their businesses

IANS New Delhi
54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for biz functions: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 8:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

About 54 per cent of Indian companies have implemented artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics for business functions, a new report showed on Tuesday.

According to global consultancy firm PwC, digital champions from across the six sectors in India believe that being resilient, transparent and sustainable will prepare them for future growth.

However, they believe that greater innovation and faster time to market will help them remain competitive in the coming days.

"Organisations are focusing on improving the efficiency of processes, such as reducing the downtime of assets, minimising the maintenance cost of expensive equipment, cutting down the cost of poor quality by understanding the parameters needed for the golden batch using digital twins, automation of processes like connected workstations using IoT for better visibility at the shop floor and workflow-based automated solution for efficient scheduling," said Sudipta Ghosh, Partner, Industrial Products Sector and Data and Analytics Practice Leader, PwC India.

About 38 per cent of Indian companies revealed that they do not have any plans to adopt digital technology for their businesses.

The report said that Indian manufacturing companies currently prefer to adopt one standardised digital solution across plants compared to global companies which prefer one standardised digital solution with different functionalities or modules.

"Analytics continues to play a significant role in improving the decision-making process, both at the shop floor as well as across the entire supply chain. The return on investments will be governed to a large extent by how organisations are using the data to generate insights and take timely decisions," Ghosh said.

Further, the report said that Indian companies tend to focus more on people, policies and mindset while global companies prefer to build up the right system for driving any transformation.

--IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Also Read

Need local AI models to improve Indian education system: Flipick Founder

EU poised to be on forefront of artificial intelligence regulation

AI chatbots to help recruiters automate screening, cut onboarding workload

Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Course5 Intelligence raises $28 mn to boost investments in generative AI

Medical robotic market set to witness 8% CAGR to $15.8 bn by 2030: Report

iPhone 15 may come with improved performance and lower battery consumption

Google scouts for suppliers to move some Pixel production to India

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

HP's new gaming laptop range to start from below Rs 60,000: Report

Topics :Artificial intelligence

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story