Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce an improved Ultra Wideband chip (UWB) with iPhone 15. The upgraded chipset will enhance the iPhone's performance and reduce the power consumption for nearby interactions. He also mentioned that the production process could be moved from 16nm to a more advanced 7nm.

Apple is set to launch its iPhone 15 series later this year. According to a Livemint report, in which an Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his thoughts, the US-based mobile phone company will aggressively upgrade its hardware specification to develop an ecosystem of Vision Pro.