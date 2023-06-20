Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 29,999, the smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers in which customers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. Besides, there is no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme available. Inclusive of all offers, the Galaxy F54 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 27,999. The smartphone is available for purchase online on Flipkart and Samsung online store, and at select retail stores.
The Galaxy F54 5G is offered in meteor blue and stardust silver colours. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It boasts flagship features such as a super AMOLED Plus display of 120Hz refresh rate, a 108-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, and a 6000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.
The Galaxy F54 5G boots Android 13 operating system-based OneUI 5.1 interface. Samsung has promised four generations of OS updates and five years of security updates for the smartphone. This is in-line with its software and security updates commitment with regard to premium smartphones.
It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Plus display of 120Hz refresh rate, stretched to cover the entire front, leaving limited bezels on the top and sides. The display is bright, vivid, and responsive.
As for the audio, a mono bottom-firing speaker is loud and crisp. A 3.5mm audio is missing from the package, but the phone supports Dolby Atmos over wireless with supported audio accessories such as Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds.
Galaxy F54 5G comes with a power efficient processor and display in tow, delivering a solid on-battery time of more than a day on a full charge. It supports up to 25W fast wired charging, but does not come with the compatible adaptor in the box. There, however, is a USB-C charging cable in the box.