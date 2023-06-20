Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

The Galaxy F54 5G is offered in meteor blue and stardust silver colours. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It boasts flagship features such as a super AMOLED Plus display of 120Hz refresh rate, a 108-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, and a 6000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 29,999, the smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers in which customers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. Besides, there is no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme available. Inclusive of all offers, the Galaxy F54 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 27,999. The smartphone is available for purchase online on Flipkart and Samsung online store, and at select retail stores.