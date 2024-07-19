77% Indian startups investing in AI, advanced technology: SAP report

“As companies shift their focus from Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to Gross Margin (GM) and seek to forge more sustainable business models with the help of transparent, trusted financial data, technology remains a cornerstone and a key differentiator for startups to achieve these business goals, regardless of their growth stage or industry,” said Sanket Deodhar, Vice-President and Head of Digital Natives, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

Over 77 per cent of Indian startups are investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), and blockchain, according to a report by SAP India, in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet.

BANKING ON TECH

· India holds 3rd position in the global start-up ecosystem, followed by the United States and China, with 300,000 start-ups, including 113 unicorns.

· 85% of start-ups believe unit economics is a clear path to profitability and enhancing valuation.

· 79% of start-ups say adopting enterprise applications integrated with new-age technologies such as AI is essential for scaling and improving unit economics.

· 72% start-ups already have or are looking to invest in new-age technologies.

· In 2023, Tier II and Tier Ill cities emerged as innovation hubs and 40% of total tech start-ups originated from these.