95% of Indian CIO consider AI to be important to their companies: Survey

Indian CIOs will use the technology to improve customer experience and achieve business results, said survey conducted by personal computer maker Lenovo among 900 such executives in the Asia Pacific

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:33 PM IST
As many as 95 per cent of Indian chief information officers (CIO) consider artificial intelligence (AI) to be important to their companies, says a new survey. As many as 28 per cent of them are investing in generative AI (GenAI), which can create text, images and video in seconds in response to prompts.

Indian CIOs will use the technology to improve customer experience and achieve business results, said the survey conducted by personal computer maker Lenovo among 900 such executives in the Asia Pacific region. 

Source: Lenovo’s ‘CIO Playbook 2024 – It’s all about Smarter AI’ report by IDC   

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

