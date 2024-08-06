After phones, Google to enable Gemini assistant on wireless earbuds: Report

Google could bring its artificial intelligence-powered Gemini assistant to wireless earbuds as it continues to work towards expansion of Gemini. Launched on smartphones in February with a dedicated app, Gemini has been speculated to make way to headphones and earphones, too. Now, 9to5Google has spotted Gemini on earbuds branding in the latest version of Google app.

Google app’s code reportedly contains strings, which reads “Gemini in earbuds.” According to 9to5Google, Google app 15.31 details how users can “Talk to Gemini on earbuds”. The latest beta update also has a string, “Gemini is a new AI assistant on your tablet. Get help learning in new ways, planning events, writing thank you notes, and more.” Previously, there were reports stating that users will be able to interact with Gemini on earbuds/headphones using voice commands and now it looks like it could soon become a reality. If so, Gemini would be able to answer questions verbally when asked a question by users via earbuds. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gemini for earbuds might be officially announced along with Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the Made by Google event on August 13. It is not certain if the existing assistant headphones will receive Gemini. Google had earlier confirmed that the Pixel Tablet will receive Gemini.

Google has reportedly started rolling out a new voice in limited capacity. According to reports, the new voice is only spotted in Gemini for Android and there is no change for iOS app and web client. The new voice currently does not offer the option to change the voice back in settings and that feature could be in development. Since the launch of Google’s AI chatbot, a male voice has read responses and, reportedly, activating Gemini on Android now reveals a female voice. Google is testing many voices for Gemini and the new voice could be one of them.