Google Play picks Alle as best Indian app of 2024, Squad Busters best game

India global leader in downloads for apps powered by AI, says company in annual ranking

As the year 2024 draws to a close, Google Play has released its list of best apps. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
India was in 2024 the global leader in downloads for apps powered by artificial intelligence (AI), said Google Play on Thursday as it listed the best applications of the year.
 
India comprised 21 per cent of global downloads for AI apps and almost 1,000 apps and games in the country incorporate the technology, said the company in a blog post.
 
Notably, five out of seven winners in the Best of Play 2024 India apps list were developed by Indian companies, underscoring the strength of local innovation. The best apps this year address a variety of needs, including fashion, health, expense tracking, and news.
 
The best app of the year was Hey Alle's ‘Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist’ that provides personalised fashion advice based on occasion, body type, and facial features. It also won the ‘Best for Fun’ title.
 
Headlyne, the ‘Best (app) for Personal Growth’, uses AI to deliver personalised news, showcasing the increasing use of the technology in understanding individual preferences.
 
Sony LIV: Sports & Entmt won the Best for Large Screens award for offering high-quality, immersive viewing experience across big screen devices like tablets.

India added 23 million new gamers in FY24, reaching a total of 590 million. It is the world's second-largest market for mobile gaming downloads and average weekly playtime has increased by 30 per cent from the year before, said the blog post.
 
Squad Buster was the best game of 2024. SuperGaming's Indus Battle Royale was named Google Play’s Best Made in India game for the second consecutive year, “perfectly embodying” the integration of Indian visuals and storytelling within the popular Battle Royale genre.
First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

