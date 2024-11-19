Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced the launch of its Reno 13 series smartphones in its home country, scheduled for November 25. The product listing on the company’s Chinese website has also revealed the design of the upcoming models.

The Reno 13 series will be offered in two models: the standard Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro. Both will feature a similar design with a flat display housed within a boxy metallic frame and rounded corners. Product images suggest a triple-camera setup at the back for both models, with the Pro version expected to offer a more advanced configuration.

While OPPO has not confirmed the global launch timeline, the Reno 13 series is likely to debut in India in early 2025.

OPPO Reno 13 series: What to expect

The Reno 13 Pro is expected to feature significant upgrades over its predecessor. The smartphone will likely sport a larger 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, compared to the 6.7-inch FHD+ screen on the Reno 12 Pro. In China, it is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, though the Indian variant might feature a different processor.

For imaging, the Reno 13 Pro is expected to include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is expected to be a 50MP sensor.

Battery performance may see a notable improvement, with a 5,900mAh unit replacing the 5,000mAh battery in the Reno 12 Pro. Charging capabilities are also set to improve, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, the phone may feature enhanced durability with an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

OPPO Reno 13 Pro: Expected specifications