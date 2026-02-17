AI powering next phase of digital infrastructure: Reliance Jio official

The convergence of connectivity and compute will reshape how citizens, enterprises and governments interact in India, with artificial intelligence poised to amplify the country's already robust digital public infrastructure, a top executive at Reliance Jio said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Shyam Prabhakar Mardikar - CTO, Mobility, at Reliance Jio, said India stands nearly a decade ahead of many developed economies in building population-scale digital platforms from digital payments and online banking to Aadhaar-based identity systems and paperless air travel through Digi Yatra.

"India's digital infrastructure is already a humongous success story," Mardikar said at the five-day summit, which began on Monday.

"Now imagine putting intelligence on top of it, making it aware, inclusive and accessible to the last citizen in the last village," he added. He said putting AI into existing nationwide digital rails could expand the government's reach and improve decision-making, public service delivery and citizen outcomes. The combination of robust networks and scalable computing power would enable more responsive governance and targeted welfare, he added. India's rapid adoption of digital payments, biometric identity and mobile broadband has laid the foundation for the next phase of growth, the CTO said, noting that the evolution of telecom networks from voice to messaging, data and video is entering a more intuitive era.