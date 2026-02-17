Galaxy Buds 4 surfaces online, ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Know more

Samsung is set to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 on February 25, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 series alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup. The Buds 4 series would likely feature the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Ahead of the launch, alleged images of the Galaxy Buds 4 have surfaced online, offering an early look at their design and key details. According to a report by 9To5Google, the surfaced images showcase the earbuds from multiple angles, along with the charging case and the Buds 4 placed inside while charging. The Galaxy Buds 4 are expected to retain the stem design from the previous model but may drop the earlier triangular profile for a simpler look.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and where, and at what time Date: February 25

Location: San Francisco

Time: 11:30 pm (IST)

According to the report, the Galaxy Buds 4 are expected to retain some elements from the previous generation, including the stem. However, the stem design will likely be simplified, dropping the triangular profile. With this change, the earbuds may reportedly look more basic than earlier models, drawing comparisons to late-2010s budget earbuds priced around $50. The standard Galaxy Buds 4 are also expected to skip silicone eartips. The Pro variant may reportedly offer more comfortable eartips. Surfaced images further suggested a redesigned top microphone port, with Samsung likely opting for a larger circular cutout instead of the earlier slotted style.

As reported, the charging case appears familiar but refined. It reportedly features a transparent lid that keeps the earbuds visible while charging and adopts a square design with a USB-C port at the back. The case design will reportedly look similar to what was seen before the Galaxy Buds 3 launch. The previously introduced vertical storage layout may be discontinued, with Samsung expected to return to a more conventional case design that may offer easier access to the earbuds. The report noted that the listing mentioned support for “two AI assistants,” which likely refers to Bixby and Gemini. Other highlighted features are expected to include adaptive sound with 3D audio customisation, head gesture controls, and an IP55 water resistance rating.