Home / Technology / Tech News / AI predicted to conduct deep scientific research and complex tasks by 2035

AI predicted to conduct deep scientific research and complex tasks by 2035

Mary Meeker and her team forecast that AI will generate hypotheses, design experiments and offer expert advice, while also creating films and operating robots within the next decade

artificial intelligence
In the near term, AI and AI-enabled tools will be able to create full-length films and games, generate scripts, characters, co-write novels, produce music, design architecture and operate humanoid robots by 2030.
Aashish Aryan Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-enabled tools are likely to be able to conduct deep scientific research by generating hypotheses, running simulations on the data obtained, designing and analysing experiments within the next 10 years, a report by Mary Meeker and her team has predicted.
 
Meeker, often referred to as the ‘mother of the internet’, is the founder and general partner of San Francisco-based venture capital firm Bond Group.
 
In their report, Meeker and her team have said that by 2035, AI and AI-enabled tools could discover materials, engineer biotech, prototype energy systems, manage research and development, finance and logistics of companies with minimal human input. 
 
Complex physical tasks such as handling tools, assembling components and adapting in real-world space, as well as offering expert-level decision-making, such as real-time legal, medical and business advice, will also be easily done by AI, the report predicts.
 
In the near term, AI and AI-enabled tools will be able to create full-length films and games, generate scripts, characters, co-write novels, produce music, design architecture and operate humanoid robots by 2030.
 
The report predicts that emotion-aware real-time multilingual agents, which understand and speak like human beings, will also be available to everyone in the next five years.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's semiconductor ecosystem takes shape with $21 billion pipeline

Windows 11: Microsoft tests new Copilot Plus experiences, Android mirroring

Samsung offers discounts, no-cost EMI on Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check deals here

Bandai Namco releases Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01.1 update: Check what's new

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsResearch

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story