AI predicted to conduct deep scientific research and complex tasks by 2035

Artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-enabled tools are likely to be able to conduct deep scientific research by generating hypotheses, running simulations on the data obtained, designing and analysing experiments within the next 10 years, a report by Mary Meeker and her team has predicted.

Meeker, often referred to as the ‘mother of the internet’, is the founder and general partner of San Francisco-based venture capital firm Bond Group.

In their report, Meeker and her team have said that by 2035, AI and AI-enabled tools could discover materials, engineer biotech, prototype energy systems, manage research and development, finance and logistics of companies with minimal human input.